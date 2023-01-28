Patrick Mahomes’s Trainer Shares Incredible Meme About QB’s Ankle Recovery

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play on Sunday vs. Cincinnati despite suffering a sprained ankle last week, which shows his toughness and determination. The sixth-year quarterback has started to become known for his competitiveness and will that allows him to play through some injuries.

His trainer, Bobby Stroupe, seems impressed by Mahomes’ competitiveness as well. Stroupe posted a meme on Twitter of Mahomes’ supposed x-rays, which just showed a dog with the Mahomes hair and headband located in the foot, even though it was the left foot and not the right. This, of course, represents that Mahomes has that “dawg” in him ahead of the AFC championship game.

Mahomes has a high-ankle sprain, which usually takes more than a week to heal completely. Therefore, it is likely that the quarterback will be hobbled during the AFC championship game against a formidable Bengals opponent.

However, if there is anybody who can overcome it, it's Mahomes, who has proven time and time again that he should not be doubted, no matter the obstacle.