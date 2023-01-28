Kansas City’s Mayor Takes a Dig at Cincinnati After Its Mayor Trolled the Chiefs

Hardly anything beats the playoff banter exchanged between Chiefs and Bengals fans. As the two teams prepare to battle in the AFC championship game on Sunday, the cities’ mayors have joined the conversation as their respective teams seek to earn a spot in Super Bowl LVII.

Earlier Friday, Cincinnati governor Aftab Pureval trolled Kansas City in an official proclamation, saying the city was "named after its neighboring state — which is... kind of weird" and that the Bengals were headed to “Burrowhead Stadium” for their second consecutive AFC title game.

Later Friday evening, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas responded to Pureval’s proclamation, saying “KC’s got class. Cincinnati has Jerry Springer and no rings.” Instead of feeding into the antics, Lucas—who has served as the city’s mayor since August 2019—indeed kept it classy.

“Game. Sunday. See y’all then,” Lucas tweeted.

Pureval also took a shot at Patrick Mahomes, saying that Joe Burrow had been “asked by officials to take a paternity test” to confirm whether or not he’s Mahomes’s father and dubbed Sunday’s matchup as “They Gotta Play Us Day.”

Joe Burrow is 3–0 against Mahomes in his career. But even with questions surrounding Mahomes’s injury, the five-time Pro Bowler says he will be ready to play.

The Bengals and Chiefs will face-off Sunday evening with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.