Cincinnati Mayor Trolls Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes Hard in Official Proclamation

The Bengals and Chiefs have quickly developed a rivalry over the past three years, but that is despite Cincinnati’s 3–0 record in those games. Therefore, the Bengals and their fans are approaching Sunday’s game with a large amount of confidence, and that includes the mayor.

Aftab Pureval, who has been the mayor of Cincinnati since last year, posted on Twitter a proclamation ahead of the AFC championship game in Kansas City. In the proclamation, the mayor calls Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead Stadium,” and reminds everyone that the Bengals beat the Chiefs last year.

Additionally, since Joe Burrow is 3–0 vs. Patrick Mahomes in his career, Pureval calls for a paternity test to see if Burrow is Mahomes’s father. He also calls it “kind of weird” that Kansas City is not located in Kansas and declares Sunday “They Gotta Play Us Day.”

The latter phrase has been the motto of the team throughout the playoffs, as a way of describing the team’s mentality heading into games against the NFL’s best.

There is already a lot on the line Sunday, as the winner advances to the Super Bowl while the loser goes home. However, both sides have been talking trash all week, which included the Bengals nicknaming the Chiefs home field “Burrowhead Stadium.” Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr., meanwhile, said there is “nothing” impressive about the Bengals’ offense.