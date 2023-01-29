Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field to an interesting rendition of the team’s fight song, “Fly Eagles Fly,” on Sunday after their 31–7 win over the 49ers in the NFC championship.

In the team’s celebration on the field, Hurts took the microphone over from Fox Sports’s Terry Bradshaw and began belting out the song with the crowd. It was a special treat for the fans, to say the least, though the 24-year-old’s “singing” sounded more like shouting.

While it’s nice to see the quarterback express his passion for his team along with the fans, it’s certainly for the best Hurts plays football for a living and isn’t a singer.

Hurts completed 15 of 25 passes on Sunday for 121 yards and also rushed 11 times for 39 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles will play in the Super Bowl against the AFC champion on Sunday, Feb. 12.