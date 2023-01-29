Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is still willing to dish out some smack talk even though he is watching Sunday’s NFC championship between the Eagles and the 49ers from home.

Though Philadelphia took a 7–0 lead early in the title game, San Francisco managed to knot the score back up on a powerful rush from star running back Christian McCaffrey, in which he broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.

The run was a testament to McCaffrey’s strength, but Parsons instead focused on the poor tackling from the Eagles’ defense.

“Lol eagles don’t want to tackle lol wow,” the Cowboys defender tweeted.

Of course, any Eagles fan had an easy comeback to Parsons—at least Philadelphia was actually playing in the conference championship while Dallas is sitting at home after losing to San Francisco in the divisional round.

McCaffrey was one of the few bright spots for the Niners in the first half, racking up 73 yards and the team’s lone score after starting quarterback Brock Purdy left the game with an elbow injury. The Eagles, despite some lackluster tackling on that play, dominated the first 30 minutes and leaped out to a 21–7 lead by halftime.