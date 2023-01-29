LeBron James was hoping to lead the Lakers to a victory against the Celtics on Saturday at TD Garden—however, some questionable calls by officials in the final seconds of regulation resulted in the opposite outcome for the four-time NBA champion.

After Celtics star Jaylen Brown notched a free throw to the tie game at 105, James drove to the basket to try and convert a layup within the final four seconds of the game. He undoubtedly took on some contact from MVP candidate Jayson Tatum in the process, but officials didn’t call a foul and the game went into overtime.

The 38-year-old was livid in the aftermath. In James’s defense, his teammate Patrick Beverley stepped on the court with a camera to show the referee that he missed a foul.

Beverley, who converted a three-pointer and tip-in dunk to help the Lakers down the stretch of the game, picked up a technical foul as a result of his behavior. The Celtics went on to outscore the Lakers, 20–16, in overtime to win by a score of 125–121.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham was unhappy with the situation after the game, telling reporters, “I don't want to see another last two minute report. They can save that.”

James finished with 41 points, eight assists and nine rebounds in the loss. The Lakers (23–27) are currently No. 13 in the Western Conference and sit two games out of the final play-in spot. Los Angeles will open a five-game road trip starting Monday against the Nets.