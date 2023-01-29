Shaq Takes Savage Jab at Kevin Durant in Recent Tweet Involving Rui Hachimura

When it comes to the Lakers, no one is more compelled to discuss the team than Hall of Famer and Los Angeles legend Shaquille O’Neal.

However, when the Lakers acquired Wizards’ Rui Hachimura and traded Kendrick Nunn and a trio of second-round picks to Washington on Monday, the four-time NBA champion claims he was clueless to who the former top 10 pick in the 2019 NBA draft was.

"If you ain't a top 10 player, I don't know who you are... I'm not watching the Bullets or the Wizards,” Shaq said on Inside the NBA broadcast on Tuesday.

As a result, Nets star Kevin Durant called the “Diesel” out, saying “Shaquille doesn’t know ball. While Durant is no stranger to spicy exchanges on social media, Shaq delivered an epic response to his tweet that went beyond the game played on the hardwood.

“i don’t kno ball, but i kno how to brush my hair,or decide to cut it when i was going bald. love always THE BUS DRIVER,” Shaq tweeted.

It appears that Durant was not attempting to roast Shaq, tweeting that “damn, I got cooked for asking a simple question.”

Despite Durant’s intention, it is safe to say Shaq might have provide the ultimate clapback that resides in the minds of the majority of NBA fans around the world. But, on a basketball note, Shaq will now get to learn more about the 24-year-old who was averaging 13 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field in Washington this season.