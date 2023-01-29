Sports World Chuckles as Random Athletes Linked to Margot Robbie

Every once in a while, a relatively simple joke goes viral on Twitter and leads to a boatload of memes from all corners of the sports world. Exactly that happened over the weekend, involving various athletes and famous actress Margot Robbie.

On Friday, a Blue Jays podcast tweeted that TMZ was reporting starting pitcher Mitch White had begun dating Robbie. However, there is no evidence anywhere that TMZ reported anything like that.

Nevertheless, the tweet went viral and has led to myriad accounts linking Robbie to their favorite sports figures. With that in mind, Extra Mustard compiles a list of athletes “reportedly” interested in Robbie below.

The trend also led to some funny reactions, like this one by Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, who apparently is willing to fight teammate Isaiah Hodgins over Robbie.

It’s all fun and games until someone loses a leg, or two.