NBA Great Responds JJ Redick's Criticism Of Older Generation
Before JJ Redick became coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, he made a living from being a podcaster and NBA analyst.
Among his most discussed takes was when he took a shot at the older generation, mainly going after Hall of Famer Bob Cousy during an episode of ESPN's First Take.
“He was being guarded by plumbers and firemen,” Redick said of Cousy's competition.
The comments drew reaction from plenty of yesterday's stars, including Jerry West and Mitch Richmond. The latest was from Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo, who spoke about it with Back In The Day Hoops On SI.
"I see why, it's the modern media," McAdoo said. "They don't know. They might see the grainy footage of how we used to play. It's not as clear as the stuff now. And I had a couple people that reminded me of how JJ Redick, the coach of the Lakers, said those guys can't play with us. I'm looking at it like, `Are you kidding me?'"
While McAdoo said the older generation could compete with today's players, he also gave his props to the current stars. He believes today's players are in a better position mainly because of evolution and technology. Aside from that, the game and talent is still the same.
"The one thing I give these guys is they are definitely more athletic with the physical training, masseuse," McAdoo said. "The training they get versus us is a lot different now than what we had. We weren't lifting weights."