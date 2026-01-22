Knicks Set Franchise Record With Blowout Win Over Nets

The Knicks broke their four-game losing streak in historic fashion on Wednesday night.

New York hosted the Nets and absolutely dominated. In the first quarter, the Knicks came out strong and outscored the Nets 38–20. New York continued to outscore Brooklyn in each quarter, including in the fourth quarter when the Knicks put up 32 points to the Nets’ 10.

The Knicks won 120–66, which is a new franchise record for the biggest margin of victory at 54 points. New York led by a whopping 59 points with 1:09 left in the game. The previous franchise record was a 48 points, last done in 1994, so Wednesday night’s victory crushed that mark.

largest margin of victory in knicks history 👏 pic.twitter.com/cLybdRok95 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 22, 2026

Jalen Brunson was the Knicks’ lead scorer on Wednesday night with 20 points. Six New York players had at least 10 points in the contest, including bench players Landry Shamet (18 points) and Miles McBride (14 points).

The NBA’s all-time record for biggest margin of victory is held by the Grizzlies when they beat the Thunder by 73 points on Dec. 2, 2021. The Knicks’ win on Wednesday doesn’t rank in the top 25 of biggest margins of victory in NBA history, according to StatMuse.

