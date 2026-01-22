Bulls vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 22

The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a brutal loss to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, and they’ll aim to bounce back at home against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 22.

Minnesota is favored in this game, but the Bulls (21-22) have been far from a pushover during the 2025-26 season. Chicago has won back-to-back games to move into the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference, and it’s done it without Josh Giddey (hamstring), who is questionable for this game.

Meanwhile, the Wolves have lost three games in a row to fall out of the top four in the Western Conference, and they can’t afford to lose another game to a team under .500. For the most part, Minnesota has thrived against lesser opponents, going 17-5 against teams that are under .500 this season.

Can Anthony Edwards lead a bounce-back showing at home?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this interconference clash on Jan. 22.

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +9.5 (-110)

Timberwolves -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bulls: +310

Timberwolves: -395

Total

238.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Bulls vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 22

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Bulls record: 21-22

Timberwolves record: 27-17

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Josh Giddey – questionable

Patrick Williams – questionable

Noa Essengue – out

Zach Collins – out

Yuki Kawamura – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Timberwolves Injury Report

Rocco Zikarsky – out

Terrence Shannon Jr. – out

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-127)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Edwards is a solid prop pick against Chicago:

Anthony Edwards has taken a ton of 3-pointers as of late, and he cashed a prop for us earlier this week by going 5-for-15 from 3 against the Jazz.

Now, he takes on the Chicago Bulls, who rank 23rd in defensive rating, 26th in opponent points per game, 20th in 3-pointers allowed per game and 22nd in opponent 3-point percentage.

Edwards shot just 2-for-5 from 3 in his first matchup with the Bulls, but he’s taking 9.8 3-pointers per game this month while shooting 46.2 percent on those attempts.

The All-NBA guard has made four or more 3s in six of his eight games in January and is averaging 3.5 made 3s per night while shooting 41.3 percent. He’s a great target against a Chicago team that has struggled on defense all season long.

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

Three straight losses have backed the Minnesota Timberwolves into the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, but I’m buying a bounce-back showing against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Chicago is just one game under .500 this season, but it has struggled on the road (7-13). Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are 17-5 against teams that are under .500, and they’ve posted an average scoring margin of +8.5 points per game as home favorites.

With Josh Giddey still on the injury report (he’s questionable) for Chicago, I think this could be a big win for the Wolves after they faced a tough schedule over the weekend.

Anthony Edwards and company are 15-6 straight up at home this season, and rank sixth in the NBA in net rating. The Bulls clock in at 23rd in net rating and have one of the worst defenses in the league, allowing the fifth-most points per game.

Pick: Timberwolves -9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

