Pat Riley Explains What Motivated Magic Johnson To Become A Better Scorer Later In His Career
NBA legend Magic Johnson had arguably his best season in 1986-87.
After winning his first MVP, he then led the Los Angles Lakers to the championship. Johnson, who was normally a pass-first point guard averaged a career-high 23.9 points along with 12.2 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
Former Lakers coach Pat Riley said Johnson was motivated after losing to the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference finals the previous season. It was then when Johnson felt he needed to become a better scorer.
Riley said, "I remember in 1986, after we got beat by Houston, Magic came to me and said `we have to change some things. I have to change. I have to start shooting 3s."'
The change was made because Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was on the downside of his career. He could no longer carry the team offensively. Of Johnson's four 20-point average seasons in his career, three of them came after changing his mindset.
"I said, No we need to get the ball to Byron Scott and to James Worthy as our first two scoring options ahead of Kareem because Kareem was like 38 at that time," Riley said. "[Magic] said, `No, I've got to become a scorer so we put him in pick and rolls and all that stuff. He made the changes to become a greater shooter, a better post-up player, the baby sky hook all of a sudden came into it."
