Mike Hart returns to Michigan sideline after medical emergency last week

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart is back and ready to go after suffering a scary medical emergency last weekend.

Now just seven days later, Hart is back in full with the team, coaching on the sideline for Saturday's game against No. 10 Penn State, according to the Fox broadcast.

“It was a scary and emotional scene on the sideline last weekend. Running backs coach Mike Hart suffered a medical event," Fox said.

"He was hospitalized overnight Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana but did return to Ann Arbor. He was in the office late this week, and new right now: He will be back on the Wolverine sideline coaching today. Welcome back, Coach Hart.”

The all-time leader in rushing yards at Michigan during his career from 2004 to 2007, Hart joined his alma mater as running backs coach in 2021 and was serving the team in that capacity last Saturday when he collapsed on the sideline.

Medical personnel immediately rushed to Hart on the ground while Michigan players moved away from the area with many falling to one knee.

Players and coaches were visibly emotional during that time, and after Hart was taken away on a stretcher.

Shortly afterwards, Fox reported that Hart had suffered a seizure on the sideline, but that he was in stable and improving condition.

Hart moved into the RBs coach/run game coordinator position on Michigan's football staff this season.

More from Penn State vs. Michigan

How the Penn State vs. Michigan game affects the College Football Playoff race

Penn State vs. Michigan preview, prediction

Michigan vs. Penn State picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan in Week 7

AP top 25 poll: Georgia, Ohio State jump Alabama in Week 7 rankings

Week 7 college football point spread, betting lines for top games

Expert picks, predictions for Week 7 games by computer model

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 7

Week 7 college football games you should watch

College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 7

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook