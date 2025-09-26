2026 NFL mock draft: Dolphins replace Tyreek Hill, Rams find their next QB
The 2025 college football season is heading into Week 5 and the action has already been out of control.
Before we know it, we'll be discussing playoff seeding and debating who will be left out. For many of these players, however, their ride doesn't end in the NCAA. Instead, they have their eyes on a career in the NFL.
That's the focus here as we look ahead to the 2026 NFL draft with our latest mock draft. As a note, the draft order is determined by Tankathon, which has the New York Jets going first overall.
1. New York Jets: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
Garrett Nussmeier from LSU is the most pro-ready option in this class, and Justin Fields isn’t the right guy for the Jets. They need to get someone who can take over right away and make them respectable. Nussmeier has had some struggles lately, but there's time for him to remind everyone why he was the early favorite to go first overall.
2. New Orleans Saints: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
The Saints are really, really bad right now. They need a new quarterback, but unless they fix some of the other glaring holes first, whoever they take will get ruined by his surroundings.
3. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Miami is about to go through a major overhaul, which will likely include moving on from Tyreek Hill. That’s why they add the top receiver in this class in Jordyn Tyson.
4. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
The Titans like what they’ve seen from Cam Ward. Now they get someone who can slow down the opposing team’s quarterback in pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr.
5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Caleb Downs is the best safety in this class, and the Giants are awful in pass coverage. Perhaps he can help keep them from being in constant shootouts.
6. Houston Texans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
It’s time for the Houston Texans to get younger at running back. Perhaps Jeremiyah Love can take some of the pressure off C.J. Stroud and help him return to form.
7. New England Patriots: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
Much like the Titans, the Patriots believe they have their quarterback and go for an edge rusher to slow down opposing teams. T.J. Parker broke out with 11 sacks last season and could be a building block for their D-line.
8. Las Vegas Raiders: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
The Raiders need help all over the line, so they take the best option in Caleb Lomu from Utah. He plays on the left side, but Las Vegas would want him to begin on the right as long as they have Kolton Miller.
9. Cleveland Browns: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
It might be a tough sell for the Cleveland Browns to bring in another new quarterback, but unless Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders takes over and proves themselves worthy soon, they might have to. They go with Fernando Mendoza here, but the selection could just as easily be Drew Allar, depending on who they see as a better fit.
10. Denver Broncos: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
An absolute beast against the run, Peter Woods is a plug-and-play starter who will make an instant impact on Denver’s defensive line.
11. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
The Dallas Cowboys are hopeful that Jadeveon Clowney will give them some pass-rush help for this season, but add a long-term option in Auburn’s Keldric Faulk with their first of two picks. A powerful EDGE who can play inside on third downs could be a key part of their rotation.
12. Carolina Panthers: C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia
Carolina has been happy with the early returns on Nic Scourton, now they add a player who can patrol the middle of their defense in Georgia’s C.J. Allen.
13. Kansas City Chiefs: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
Felix Anudike-Uzomah hasn’t panned out for the Chiefs, so they go after Penn State’s Dani Dennis-Sutton. After posting 8.5 sacks last season, Dennis-Sutton put himself on the map as a legit NFL prospect.
14. Chicago Bears: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
Caleb Williams is already making strides under Ben Johnson. Now, the Bears help him feel more comfortable in the pocket with a massive bodyguard in Isaiah World.
15. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Rob Havenstein is getting up there in age, so the Rams bring in Spencer Fano, who has been a standout right tackle for Utah.
16. Washington Commanders: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
Dan Quinn gets a 6-foot-5, 271-pounder to play on the edge in Matayo Uiagalelei. The Oregon star broke out with 10.5 sacks last season and could excel under Washington’s defensive-minded coach.
17. Detroit Lions: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
The Lions take a chance on Jermod McCoy, who could be the best cornerback in this class. We still don’t know how he will look when he returns from a torn ACL suffered in January, but he was on track to becoming a star.
18. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
This would be a gift for the Rams if Drew Allar falls this far, allowing Sean McVay to develop a new signal-caller. The only question will be if he starts as a rookie or if they'll keep Matthew Stafford around for at least another season.
19. Baltimore Ravens: Makai Lemon, WR, USC
The Ravens have DeAndre Hopkins this season, but he's a free agent in 2026. That's why they go for Makai Lemon from USC to help fill out their receiving corps.
20. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson are both free agents. Cleveland is unlikely to keep both, so they add another cornerback in Mansoor Delane from LSU to pair with Denzel Ward.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
Aaron Rodgers isn't likely to return in 2026, and the Steelers shouldn't want him to. Instead, they find their signal-caller of the future in South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers.
22. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
The younger brother of A.J. Terrell, Avieon Terrell, has established himself as a Round 1 talent. He joins the Minnesota Vikings, who need more depth in the secondary.
23. Arizona Cardinals: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Marvin Harrison Jr. has been struggling this season, but he has the skill to be a WR1. The Cardinals need more around him, however, which is why they go for another Ohio State stud in Carnell Tate. Currently, the WR2 across from Jeremiah Smith, Tate, is comfortable in the Robin role and should take pressure off Harrison's shoulders.
24. Seattle Seahawks: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has proven to be a No. 1 wideout, but the Seahawks can't lean on Cooper Kupp as the No. 2 for long. Enter Denzel Boston, who had 834 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
25. Cincinnati Bengals: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but the Cincinnati Bengals can't keep him healthy. They have to find legit offensive line help, and luck into Kadyn Proctor, who has no business falling this far.
26. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers): Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
There's no team in the NFL worse at defending the pass than the Cowboys right now. Their cornerbacks are an issue, but their safeties are even more of a concern. To get things on track, they have to invest in that position, which is why they take Dillon Thieneman from Oregon.
Thieneman had six picks as a freshman with Purdue and recorded 210 tackles in two seasons. He's now at Oregon, and with a brighter spotlight, he's establishing himself as a Round 1 talent.
27. Buffalo Bills: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
A massive linebacker at 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, Sonny Styles is a rare talent who can play downhill but also spent time at safety. His ability to play sideline-to-sideline will make him an instant favorite in Buffalo, where they need to move on from the often-injured Matt Milano.
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Baker Mayfield has become one of the more dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL, and he could be even more of a threat with Kenyon Sadiq at tight end. He's still developing, but Sadiq is averaging 17.2 yards per reception to start the season.
29. Indianapolis Colts: John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma
A recent injury might impact his stock, but John Mateer ends up in a perfect spot. The Colts can bring back Daniel Jones and allow Mateer to develop behind him before taking over.
30. San Francisco 49ers: Connor Lew, C, Auburn
The 49ers can use help all over the offensive line, but go with Auburn's Connor Lew at this spot. Center is an underrated position, and landing one who can start right away would be a huge help.
31. Los Angeles Chargers: Kayden McDonald, IDL, Ohio State
This has been a hot start for the Los Angeles Chargers, who are thriving under Jim Harbaugh. They don't have many weaknesses, but one spot they can stand to improve is at defensive tackle. That makes Ohio State's Kayden McDonald an ideal fit as a massive run-stuffer.
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
The Eagles have a deep enough roster that they can just take the best player available and create competition. In this mock, they land a steal in Anthony Hill Jr. from Texas, who racked up 17 tackles for a loss in 2024.