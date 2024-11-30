College football Rivalry Week picks from ESPN's College GameDay
Rivalry Week is here, and with it comes the traditional regular season finale of games across the college football schedule, and with plenty to still sort out in the conference and playoff picture, the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay have revealed their predictions for today’s matchups.
College GameDay comes to us live from the site of arguably the most highly-anticipated rivalry game of the 21st century, where Texas A&M welcomes Texas in a long-awaited reunion of in-state rivals who haven’t met on the same field since 2011.
And with everything on the line, too: the winner between the Longhorns and Aggies will advance to the SEC Championship Game in a date against Georgia with a spot in the College Football Playoff coming to the winner of that matchup in Atlanta next weekend.
But that’s not all college football fans will see on Saturday.
Ohio State faces off against Michigan looking to end a three-game streak and with a chance to clinch a place in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Alabama hosts Auburn, and although the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes appear to be dashed, there’s no telling what kind of chaos could unfold that might leave a narrow path open still.
This year’s Palmetto Bowl finds Clemson and South Carolina in a fistfight for another one of those playoff spots, but also hoping for some outside aid in the form of other upsets, and with the Gamecocks hoping their stout defense can rattle the Tigers’ cage in Death Valley.
Notre Dame and USC square off in the greatest intersectional rivalry in sports from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, as the Fighting Irish look to preserve the College Football Playoff resume they have so carefully crafted across a dominant nine-game win streak.
What can we look forward to as some major and historic Rivalry Week games kick off on Saturday?
Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final picks for the biggest games today with the help of the analysts on ESPN’s College GameDay.
College football Rivalry Week picks, predictions
Arizona State at Arizona: A unanimous decision in favor of the Sun Devils to take care of their rivals and further entrench their claim on the Big 12 Championship Game picture.
Kansas State at Iowa State: Likewise for the Cyclones to hold off the upset-minded Wildcats at home and stay in the Big 12 title race.
Houston at BYU: Another game that will help decide the stalemate atop the Big 12 standings, everyone on GameDay is taking BYU to avoid a third-straight loss and ground Houston at home.
Cal at SMU: Expect the Mustangs to take care of business and slide into the ACC Championship Game with a perfect record in conference play.
Miami at Syracuse: Kirk Herbstreit was the lone voice predicting the Orange will upset the Hurricanes, a result that, combined with a Clemson win, would send the Tigers to Charlotte.
Washington at Oregon: Everyone on GameDay is sticking with the Ducks, who have already clinched a place in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Notre Dame at USC: Another unanimous decision, this one for the Fighting Irish to hold off the upset-minded Trojans and keep their College Football Playoff chances intact.
Auburn at Alabama: Herbstreit stood alone again, this time taking the Tigers to upset the Crimson Tide in an Iron Bowl that would raise questions around Kalen DeBoer should that happen.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt: Pat McAfee and guest pickers Dude Perfect expect the Commodores to hand Big Orange a major upset in this rivalry game and threaten the Vols’ playoff position.
Michigan at Ohio State: Desmond Howard predictably went with Michigan, his alma mater and where he won a Heisman Trophy, but the others went with the heavily-favored Buckeyes, who will clinch a place in the Big Ten title game against Oregon with a win in The Game.
Texas vs. Texas A&M: Nick Saban is taking the Longhorns in this hugely-anticipated rivalry matchup, despite his calling Kyle Field the toughest place he’s coached in an SEC game, but McAfee went with the Aggies to prevail at home. The winner faces Georgia for the SEC title.
Lee Corso’s Headgear Pick: Texas over Texas A&M.
College Football HQ picks
Rivalry Week picks against the spread
Week 14 college football predictions by expert computer model
College Football HQ straight-up Rivalry Week game predictions
The Rivalry Week games you should be watching, and why
Computer predicts Clemson vs. South Carolina score
Computer predicts USC vs. Notre Dame score
Our prediction for Notre Dame vs. USC
Alabama vs. Auburn, 2024 Iron Bowl prediction
Computer projects Iron Bowl score
More on the Iron Bowl: Alabama vs. Auburn football history, notable games
Analytical model predicts Ohio State vs. Michigan score
Ohio State vs. Michigan 2024: The Game Prediction
Extra: Ohio State vs. Michigan series, The Game history, notable games
Computer models predict Texas vs. Texas A&M game score
Texas vs. Texas A&M game prediction: Who wins, and why?
College Football Playoff rankings for Rivalry Week
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Tulane
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Kansas State
- Colorado
What the College Football Playoff looks like today
Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Oregon
Projected Big Ten champion
No. 2 Texas
Projected SEC champion
No. 3 Miami
Projected ACC champion
No. 4 Boise State
Projected Mountain West champion
First-Round Games
No. 12 Arizona State at
No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 4 Boise State
No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Georgia
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
No. 11 Indiana at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 Miami
No. 10 SMU at
No. 7 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 2 Texas
First team out: Clemson
Second team out: Alabama
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams