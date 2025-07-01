College Football HQ

College Football 26 Rankings: EA Sports' 10 fastest players in 2025

These are the 10 fastest players in college football this season, according to the EA Sports rankings.

James Parks

EA Sports ranks college football's 10 fastest players
EA Sports ranks college football's 10 fastest players / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

College Football 26 rankings week continues as EA Sports brings out another reveal with just a few days to go before the official release of the CFB 26 video game, and now Electronic Arts takes a stab at ranking the fastest players in the country ahead of this season.

10. Kendrick Law

Position: Wide receiver

School: Kentucky

Rating: 97

Need to know: Law joined Kentucky this offseason through the NCAA transfer portal, last season catching 10 passes for 1 TD at Alabama, where Kalen DeBoer said the wideout clocked 23.6 mph in a workout.

--

9. Zachariah Branch

Position: Wide receiver

School: Georgia

Rating: 97

Need to know: Another transfer, this one from USC to Georgia, emerged as a special teams menace as a freshman before scoring once off 503 yards last season, boasting a 100 meter time of 10.33 seconds.

--

8. Che Nwabuko

Position: Wide receiver

School: Pittsburgh

Rating: 98

Need to know: Low on production so far after covering just 15 yards a year ago, the Pitt wideout has a history running track, where had ran the 60 meter dash in 6.91 seconds.

--

7. Jelani Watkins

Position: Wide receiver

School: LSU

Rating: 98

Need to know: Running on the LSU track team last year, Watkins ran the 60 meter dash in 6.63 seconds and the 200 meter dash in 20.85 seconds, the former mark counting as the seventh-fastest in school history.

--

6. King Mack

Position: Safety

School: Penn State

Rating: 98

Need to know: First at Penn State, then at Alabama, and now at Penn State again, Mack played in 13 games for the Crimson Tide a year ago with 14 stops and should be a key piece for new coordinator Jim Knowles to build around.

--

5. Julian Humphrey

Position: Cornerback

School: Texas A&M

Rating: 98

Need to know: Three years ago at Georgia, the defensive back ran the 40 yard dash in 4.38 seconds, culminating in 10 starts a year ago, scoring 10 tackles and four pass defenses, a big addition to the Aggies’ secondary.

--

4. Jordan Anthony

Position: Wide receiver

School: Arkansas

Rating: 99

Need to know: Anthony won the 100 meter and 200 meter races at the SEC Championship earlier this year, clocking at 9.95 seconds in the first and 19.93 seconds in the latter, and now enters Year 2 with the Razorbacks.

--

3. Rodrick Pleasant

Position: Cornerback

School: UCLA

Rating: 99

Need to know: The transfer from Oregon owns the California record with a 10.14 second time in the 100 meter and ran 20.40 seconds in the 200 meters.

--

2. Barion Brown

Position: Wide receiver

School: LSU

Rating: 99

Need to know: Over three years at Kentucky, the wide receiver covered 1,465 yards and is UK’s all-time leader with 5 career TD returns. Brown was a key transfer acquisition as LSU looks to finally get into the playoff under Brian Kelly.

--

1. Nyck Harbor

Position: Wide receiver

School: South Carolina

Rating: 99

Need to know: He didn’t run track for the Gamecocks this year, but last season placed fifth in the SEC indoor, running the 200 meter relay in 20.87 seconds and the 100 meter dash in 10.11 seconds, earning Second-Team All-American honors in both events.

--

