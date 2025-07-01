College Football 26 Rankings: EA Sports' 10 fastest players in 2025
College Football 26 rankings week continues as EA Sports brings out another reveal with just a few days to go before the official release of the CFB 26 video game, and now Electronic Arts takes a stab at ranking the fastest players in the country ahead of this season.
10. Kendrick Law
Position: Wide receiver
School: Kentucky
Rating: 97
Need to know: Law joined Kentucky this offseason through the NCAA transfer portal, last season catching 10 passes for 1 TD at Alabama, where Kalen DeBoer said the wideout clocked 23.6 mph in a workout.
--
9. Zachariah Branch
Position: Wide receiver
School: Georgia
Rating: 97
Need to know: Another transfer, this one from USC to Georgia, emerged as a special teams menace as a freshman before scoring once off 503 yards last season, boasting a 100 meter time of 10.33 seconds.
--
8. Che Nwabuko
Position: Wide receiver
School: Pittsburgh
Rating: 98
Need to know: Low on production so far after covering just 15 yards a year ago, the Pitt wideout has a history running track, where had ran the 60 meter dash in 6.91 seconds.
--
7. Jelani Watkins
Position: Wide receiver
School: LSU
Rating: 98
Need to know: Running on the LSU track team last year, Watkins ran the 60 meter dash in 6.63 seconds and the 200 meter dash in 20.85 seconds, the former mark counting as the seventh-fastest in school history.
--
6. King Mack
Position: Safety
School: Penn State
Rating: 98
Need to know: First at Penn State, then at Alabama, and now at Penn State again, Mack played in 13 games for the Crimson Tide a year ago with 14 stops and should be a key piece for new coordinator Jim Knowles to build around.
--
5. Julian Humphrey
Position: Cornerback
School: Texas A&M
Rating: 98
Need to know: Three years ago at Georgia, the defensive back ran the 40 yard dash in 4.38 seconds, culminating in 10 starts a year ago, scoring 10 tackles and four pass defenses, a big addition to the Aggies’ secondary.
--
4. Jordan Anthony
Position: Wide receiver
School: Arkansas
Rating: 99
Need to know: Anthony won the 100 meter and 200 meter races at the SEC Championship earlier this year, clocking at 9.95 seconds in the first and 19.93 seconds in the latter, and now enters Year 2 with the Razorbacks.
--
3. Rodrick Pleasant
Position: Cornerback
School: UCLA
Rating: 99
Need to know: The transfer from Oregon owns the California record with a 10.14 second time in the 100 meter and ran 20.40 seconds in the 200 meters.
--
2. Barion Brown
Position: Wide receiver
School: LSU
Rating: 99
Need to know: Over three years at Kentucky, the wide receiver covered 1,465 yards and is UK’s all-time leader with 5 career TD returns. Brown was a key transfer acquisition as LSU looks to finally get into the playoff under Brian Kelly.
--
1. Nyck Harbor
Position: Wide receiver
School: South Carolina
Rating: 99
Need to know: He didn’t run track for the Gamecocks this year, but last season placed fifth in the SEC indoor, running the 200 meter relay in 20.87 seconds and the 100 meter dash in 10.11 seconds, earning Second-Team All-American honors in both events.
--