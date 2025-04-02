Former Chicago Cubs World Champion Continues Historic Dominance of St. Louis Cardinals
For the second consecutive night, the Los Angeles Angels beat the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings at Busch Stadium.
The 9-7 win has the Angels at 4-1 on the young season while the Cardinals are 3-2. Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions.
The Halos had a balanced, 10-hit attack offensively, punctuated by a triple from Nolan Schanuel and doubles from Luis Rengifo and Yoan Moncada. Though he didn't factor into the decision, Kyle Hendricks was excellent in his first start with the organization. The longtime Cubs' hurler went 6.0 innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits. He walked none and struck out four.
His dominance of the Cardinals is nothing new, as he also did it throughout his career in Chicago.
Per Angels PR on social media:
Lowest career ERA vs. Cardinals in expansion era (min. 150 IP):
1. Sandy Koufax - 1.58 ERA
2. Jim Rooker - 2.46 ERA
3. Tug McGraw - 2.48 ERA
4. Kyle Hendricks - 2.53 ERA
5. David Cone - 2.54 ERA
Hendricks, 35, is a 12-year veteran who spent the first 11 years of his career with the Cubs. A lifetime 97-81 pitcher with a 3.68 ERA, Hendricks helped lead the Cubs to the 2016 World Series title. He also won the ERA title in that same season (2.13). He's received Cy Young votes in two different campaigns.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday with first pitch coming at 1:40 p.m. ET. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (LAA) will pitch against Sonny Gray (STL) in a battle of aces.
