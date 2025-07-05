Jose Ramirez of Cleveland Guardians Passes Hall of Famer Joe Morgan in Home Run History
The Cleveland Guardians continued their recent slide on Friday, losing 2-1 to the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. With the loss, Cleveland is now 40-46 and in fourth place in the American League Central. The reigning division champions, the Guardians are looking more and more like a seller at the looming trade deadline.
Despite the loss, Jose Ramirez continues to be one of the best players in the entire sport. He went 2-for-4 with a home run, his 14th of the season. He raised his average to .299 and his OPS to .850.
He also moved up an interesting list in league history, according to Paul Hembekides of ESPN:
Most career HR, players 5’9” or shorter:
Yogi Berra (358)
JOSÉ RAMÍREZ (269)
Joe Morgan (268)
Three of the best pound-for-pound hitters of all-time.
A 13-year veteran, all of the Guardians, Ramirez is a .280 career hitter. Just named to his seventh All-Star Game, he'll start for the American League. He's also a five-time Silver Slugger. He has three seasons of 35 homers or more.
As for Morgan, he spent 22 years in the big leagues with the Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics. He was a 10-time All-Star, a five-time Gold Glover, a Silver Slugger, a two-time World Series champion and a two-time MVP.
He's a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and also gained popularity as a broadcaster for ESPN.
The Guardians and Tigers will play each other again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET.
