Kansas City Royals Topple Tampa Bay Rays as Bobby Witt Jr. Moves Up Historic List
Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. extended his hitting streak to 22 games on Thursday afternoon as the Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
With the win, Kansas City is now 17-15 and in third place in the American League Central. The Rays are 14-17 and in fourth place in the American League East.
Witt went 1-for-3 with a homer, a run scored and three RBIs in the win. He also drew two walks, putting his batting average at .322 and his OPS at .896 through 32 games.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Witt now has the sixth-longest hitting streak in team history, tied with Brian McRae.
Longest hitting streaks, Royals history:
2018-19 Whit Merrifield: 31
1980 George Brett: 30
1998 Jose Offerman: 27
1999 Mike Sweeney: 25
1982-83 George Brett: 25
2025 Bobby Witt Jr.: 22*
1991 Brian McRae: 22
*Active
The reigning American League batting champion, Witt is one of the best players in the game at just the age of 24. He won a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove last season, while also earning his first All-Star berth. He finished second in the American League MVP voting behind Aaron Judge and in front of Juan Soto.
The Royals will be back in action on Friday night when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Michael Wacha (KC) pitches against Dean Kremer (BAL).
Wacha is 1-3 with a 3.38 ERA, while Kremer is 2-4 with a 7.04.
Baltimore is in last place in the AL East.
Related MLB Stories
OHTANI HOMERS AGAIN: Shohei Ohtani hit a home run on Tuesday off Sandy Alcantara, marking yet another high-velocity homer. Ohtani, 30, continues to move up an impressive list in Statcast-Era history. CLICK HERE:
ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown of the Houston Astros is doing things not seen since Dallas Keuchel in 2015, the same year that Keuchel won the Cy Young. CLICK HERE:
TARIK the TERRIFIC: Tarik Skubal threw a gem that has rarely been replicated in team history for the Tigers over the weekend. CLICK HERE: