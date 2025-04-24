Milwaukee Brewers Lefty Joined Newly-Minted Hall of Famer in Team History This Week
When the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants 11-3 on Tuesday night, a little history was created.
Left-hander Jose Quintana, signed late in the offseason, earned the win by going 6.0 strong innings, allowing just one earned run on six hits. He walked two and struck out three.
In getting the win, he's now 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA.
Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com:
From Elias: Jose Quintana is the first pitcher to win his first three starts in a Brewers uniform since CC Sabathia won four in a row to begin his magical Milwaukee run in 2008.
In his 14th year in the big leagues, Quintana is 105-103 with a 3.72 ERA. He's played for the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets and Brewers.
He was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2016 and helped the Mets reach the National League Championship Series in 2024.
As for Sabathia, he is set for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this summer. A 19-year veteran, he played with the Cleveland Indians, Brewers and New York Yankees. He was 251-161 lifetime with a 3.74 ERA.
He spent just half a season with Milwaukee in 2008, but he was a workhorse, going 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA as the Brewers made the playoffs. He tossed seven complete games with the Brewers.
Milwaukee is now 13-12 on the season and they will finish out the series with the Giants on Thursday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. ET.
