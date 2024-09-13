Milwaukee Brewers’ Jackson Chourio Becomes Youngest Member of MLB’s 20-20 Club
Most eyes may be fixed on a handful of other standout rookies this season, but that hasn’t stopped Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio from making history.
The 20-year-old former top prospect helped him team secure a 3-0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night, delivering a two-run home run to right in the top of the eighth inning. Chourio finished the evening 1-for-4, and he was the only Brewer to record more than one total base.
The homer Chourio blasted was his 20th of the season. Considering he entered the contest with 20 stolen bases under his belt, the rookie has officially joined the 20-20 club.
There are now 11 players across the league who have reached both marks in 2024: Chourio, Francisco Lindor, Brenton Doyle, Bobby Witt Jr., Zach Neto, CJ Abrams, Jarren Duran, Jazz Chisholm Jr., José Ramirez, Shohei Ohtani and Elly De La Cruz.
Of all the players ever to reach 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a single season, however, Chourio is the youngest.
Mike Trout and Vada Pinson both achieved the feat in their age-20 seasons, like Chourio, but they had turned 21 before actually joining the club, as noted by MLB.com’s Sarah Langs. Their previously record-holding campaigns came back in 2012 and 1959, respectively.
Chourio is now batting .272 with 20 home runs, 71 RBI, a .791 OPS and a 3.8 WAR through 132 games this season. While he may sneak in as an NL Rookie of the Year finalist, he may have a tough time catching up with Paul Skenes, Jackson Merrill and Shota Imanaga to actually win the award.
The Brewers are now set to face the Arizona Diamondbacks in a road weekend series, with first pitch on Friday scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. While lineups have yet to be released, Chourio has hit first or second every game since July 31.
