Milwaukee Brewers’ Jackson Chourio Becomes Youngest Member of MLB’s 20-20 Club

Jackson Chourio is the 1st player in MLB history with 20+ home runs and 20+ stolen bases in a season at age 20 or younger



[2012 Mike Trout & 1959 Vada Pinson each did so in their *age-20 season*, but that's just their age on 6/30. Each turned 21 before reaching the 20-20 mark] https://t.co/t6J3aIXuf4