New York Yankees Fall Victim to Historic Effort From Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen
The New York Yankees fell for a second consecutive night on Wednesday, dropping a 4-3 contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium.
In the win, D'Backs pitcher Zac Gallen dominated, going 6.2 shutout innings. He allowed just three hits and no walks while punching out 13.
According to Katie Sharp of Stathead, the Yankees have never had a performance like this against them.
Zac Gallen is the first pitcher in MLB history with 13+ K, 0 BB and a Win in a game vs Yankees.
The 29-year-old Gallen is now 1-1 on the season with a 3.38 ERA (two starts). Lifetime, he's 54-38 with a 3.29 ERA. A seven-year veteran, he's spent part of all seven years with the Diamondbacks, though he spent a bit of time with the Miami Marlins in 2019 when he debuted. Gallen has three consecutive years of double-digit wins.
The Yankees got a decent effort from Carlos Rodon on the mound, who gave up four earned runs over 6.0 innings. He walked four and struck out five. He's now 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA.
Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the ninth, the Yankees tried to mount a comeback, scoring three runs, but it ended up not being enough.
The Yankees will look to avoid the sweep as the two teams finish out the series on Thursday night. First pitch comes at 7:05 p.m. ET as Arizona sends veteran Merrill Kelly to the mound. He'll be opposed by longtime vet Carlos Carrasco, who makes the start for New York.
Related MLB Stories
SKENES HISTORY: Paul Skenes earned the win for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday and now has done something never seen through 25 career starts. CLICK HERE:
RAMOS POWER: Heliot Ramos, a young outfielder in San Francisco, has got an extra-base hit now in six straight games to start the season, tying a team record. CLICK HERE:
HIGH-POWERED FASTBALL: Jordan Hicks, a converted starter, was throwing 100 MPH for the Giants in his most recent outing. Here's how that ranked in team history. CLICK HERE: