Toronto Blue Jays in First Place For First Time in Last Nine Years
After sweeping the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre this week, the Toronto Blue Jays are now in sole possession of first place in the American League East for the first time in almost nine years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
This is the first time the Blue Jays have sole possession of first place in the AL East this late in a season since 2016 (latest: through 9/5)
The Jays are 49-38 this season, which is a major improvement over last season's last-place finish of 74-88.
Toronto entered this season with a number of questions about its future, and to their credit, they elected to give this core one more chance to win. They gave Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a $500-million contract early in the season after electing not to trade him. They also elected to keep Bo Bichette, Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman. Furthermore, they went out and brought in Yimi Garcia, Jeff Hoffman and Anthony Santander in free agency, though Santander is hurt right now.
The Blue Jays will be back in action on Friday afternoon when they take on the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre. First pitch is set for 3:07 p.m. ET.
The Blue Jays will send future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer to the mound. Also signed this offseason, he's battled a thumb injury most of the year. He's just 0-0 with a 4.85 ERA. The Angels will send Jack Kochanowicz to the rubber, as he's 3-8 with a 5.44 ERA.
The Halos are 43-43.
