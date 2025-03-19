Boston Red Sox' Designated Hitter Reportedly "Likely" to Begin Season on Injured List
According to manager Alex Cora, Boston Red Sox' designated hitter/outfielder Masataka Yoshida is "likely" to begin the year on the injured list.
He had offseason surgery to repair a torn right labrum.
MassLive had the report with the information from Cora.
The 31-year-old Yoshida has performed well this spring, hitting .321 (9-for-28) with a home run and seven RBI, however, he is still building up his throwing program again. Mostly ticketed for a designated hitter role, he could probably be OK with not being ready as a thrower, but putting him on the injured list likely makes things easier for the Sox from a logistical perspective.
The Sox are facing a logjam of talent heading into the season. Youngster Kristian Campbell could make the roster, which would force Alex Bregman to third base and Rafael Devers to designated hitter. If Devers is at the DH spot, there's not really much room for Yoshida, so starting the year on the IL could kick that issue down the road.
There were conversations about trading Yoshida this offseason, but the injury, and the $54 million remaining on his contract, likely made that impossible.
Yoshida hit .280 with 10 homers and 56 RBI in 2024, battling a thumb injury and his defensive limitations en route to just 378 at-bats. He still posted a solid .349 on-base percentage and has elite bat-to-ball skills. For a Red Sox team that is trying to cut down on strikeouts, he seems like a valuable piece, but playing time will be hard to come by.
The Red Sox open the season on March 27 at the Texas Rangers.
