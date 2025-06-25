Boston Red Sox Key Contributor Likely Out For Season with Wrist Injury
The Boston Red Sox, who enter play on Wednesday at 40-41 and in fourth place in the American League East, are likely to set be without right-handed pitcher Kutter Crawford for the rest of the season.
Tim Healey of the Boston Globe reports that Crawford is set to have right wrist surgery that will cost him the rest of the year, in all likelihood. That comes from manager Alex Cora.
It's been a frustrating year for Crawford, who missed time at the start of the year because of a patellar tendon injury that crept up in spring training. He did not appear in any minor league rehab games either.
A 29-year-old Florida native, he made 33 starts for the Red Sox last season, going 9-16 with a 4.36 ERA. He struck out 175 batters in 183.2 innings.
A four-year veteran, Crawford has spent his entire career with Boston. He's 18-31 with a 4.56 and his 16 losses led baseball in 2024. He'll work to come back in 2026 and contend for a rotation spot, but it's unclear what opportunities will be there for him.
Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and Garrett Crochet are all under team control, and Hunter Dobbins and Richard Fitts are options as well. Walker Buehler and Lucas Giolito are free agents after the season, but they could return potentially. There's also the chance that the team makes a trade or an offseason free agent signing.
The Red Sox will finish out their series with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.
