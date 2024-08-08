Colorado Rockies Ace Germán Márquez Out For Rest of 2024 Season With Elbow Injury
Germán Márquez's return to the Colorado Rockies' rotation was short lived, and now fans will have to wait until 2025 to see him take the mound again.
Manager Bud Black told reporters on Thursday that Márquez had been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right elbow. As a result, Márquez has been shut down for the rest of the season.
Márquez previously had Tommy John surgery in May 2023. He started a minor league rehab assignment the following June, then returned to the big leagues to face the New York Mets on July 14.
The Rockies wound up placing Márquez on the 15-day injured list with right elbow soreness on July 22. Márquez tried ramping things back up in a bullpen session this past weekend, but further testing revealed a stress reaction.
There is no damage to Márquez's UCL or any other ligaments, meaning he will avoid surgery. Black said he expects Márquez to start throwing again in six-to-eight weeks and have a full offseason.
Márquez has spent his entire MLB career with the Rockies, making his debut in 2016 and finishing fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2017. Márquez went on to win a Silver Slugger in 2018, then make the All-Star Game in 2021.
For his career, Márquez is 65-56 with a 4.42 ERA, 1.287 WHIP, 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, a 3.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 17.5 WAR. He ranks first in strikeout-to-walk ratio, second in WHIP, second in strikeouts per nine innings, third in wins, fourth in WAR and fifth in ERA in Rockies history.
Márquez passed Jorge De La Rosa for most strikeouts in franchise history in his lone start last month, although he did allow three earned runs in 4.0 innings of work. He is just 14 strikeouts away from becoming the first Colorado pitcher ever to reach 1,000.
The Rockies have Márquez under contract for $10 million in 2025, thanks to a contract extension they signed him to last fall. By the time next season rolls around, Márquez will have made just five MLB appearances in the previous 19 months.
