New York Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera Leaves Field in Ambulance After Scary Leg Injury
The New York Yankees were cruising to a comfortable victory when they got dealt a brutal blow.
With one out in the top of the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners, Aaron Judge flied out to right. It was deep enough for Oswaldo Cabrera to score from third on a sacrifice fly, putting the Yankees up 11-5.
As Cabrera tried dodging the tag, however, he went down with a left leg injury. The utility man made sure to reach out for home plate, then continued to roll around in pain waiting for the training staff to attend to him.
Cabrera, 26, was ultimately lifted onto a stretcher with his leg in an air cast. He was taken off the field in an ambulance, but not before checking in with Judge.
"He just called me over and said 'Did I score?'" Judge recounted in the clubhouse postgame. "So it kinda shows you the type of guy he is."
Cabrera had been batting .243 with a .641 OPS and 0.4 WAR through 34 games this season, spending most of his time at third base. Since making his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2022, Cabrera has played every position besides catcher.
There has yet to be an official diagnosis for Cabrera's injury, but it appears to be of high severity. Veteran DJ LeMahieu is likely to be activated off the injured list and could replace Cabrera at third alongside bench infielder Oswald Peraza.
The Yankees and Mariners will continue their series Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m. ET.
