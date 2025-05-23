Shohei Ohtani Set to Take Major Step in Return to Pitching
According to a report from Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is set to take a monumental step in his return to the pitcher's mound on Saturday.
Sounds like Shohei Ohtani is facing hitters tomorrow for the first time since his second elbow ligament reconstruction. The biggest progression yet in his rehab.
Given that Ohtani is too important to the lineup to step away for a traditional rehab assignment, these live batting practice sessions and sim games will be extra important. Ohtani hasn't pitched in a game since 2023 and he's never appeared on the mound for the Dodgers since signing before the 2024 season.
In five seasons as a pitcher, Ohtani has gone 38-19 even despite being on some mediocre to bad Angels teams before signing with the Dodgers. He has a lifetime ERA of 3.01 and has struck out 608 batters in 481.2 innings.
Ohtani is hitting .304 this season with 17 homers, 31 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He's a four-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger and a three-time MVP. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the 2024 campaign.
Los Angeles will be back in action on Friday night against the New York Mets at Citi Field. It's a rematch of last year's National League Championship Series and first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for LA against Mets' right-hander Griffin Canning. The former Angel is 5-1 thus far.
