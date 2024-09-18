Tampa Bay Rays' Jeffrey Springs, Pete Fairbanks Ruled Out For Rest of 2024
Starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs and closer Pete Fairbanks will not be returning to the Tampa Bay Rays' active roster in 2024, manager Kevin Cash told reporters Tuesday.
Fairbanks has been on the injured list with a right lat strain since Aug. 19. He started throwing and began a rehab program on Aug. 31, but does not have enough time to build up to a full-on MLB return this season.
Springs, on the other hand, just went on the 10-day injured list with elbow fatigue on Sept. 8. While Springs is improving and eligible to be reinstated, Cash said he would be spending the rest of the year on the shelf.
It makes sense that the Rays are taking things slowly with Springs, who only just returned from Tommy John surgery and a lat injury in July. Springs will end this season 2-2 with a 3.27 ERA, 1.364 WHIP, 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.9 WAR in seven starts.
The 31-year-old southpaw is 18-8 with a 2.63 ERA, 1.079 WHIP, 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 5.6 WAR in 229.0 innings of work since arriving in Tampa Bay in 2021.
Fairbanks went 3-3 with a 3.57 ERA, 1.169 WHIP, 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, 23 saves and a 0.8 WAR in 2024, all of which marked a step down from how he performed in 2023. Since returning from a 50% lat tear in 2022, the reliever owns a 2.67 ERA, 1.003 WHIP, 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.6 WAR, all while ranking sixth in the American League with 56 saves.
Without Fairbanks, the Rays have rotated through Edwin Uceta, Manuel Rodríguez and Richard Lovelady as late-inning options. Left-hander Colin Poche joined that group when he came off the injured list himself on Monday.
Tampa Bay is sitting at 73-77 with the 2024 regular season winding down, meaning Springs and Fairbanks wouldn't even be taking part in a serious playoff push if they were to return. Now, they will have full offseason programs and some extra rest heading into 2025.
