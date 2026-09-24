2 Fits for Max Scherzer if He Doesn't Retire After 2026

Max Scherzer is towards the end of his legendary career. The 42-year-old has struggled with his health in recent years, and unlike last October, he won't be pitching in the postseason this year. Still, the veteran right-hander isn't ready to make a decision on his future just yet.

"I don't know if I want to publicly say, yet. I'd rather keep the blinders up and address once the season's over," Scherzer told Toronto Blue Jays reporter Hazel Mae. "I'm not limping to the finish line, I'm accelerating through the finish line. I want to keep the focus on just getting to finish line."

The Blue Jays are eliminated from postseason contention, but if Scherzer decides to keep pitching, here are two teams that could make sense for him.

Toronto Blue Jays

Sep 23, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) delivers a pitch during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the team's struggles this season, the Blue Jays remained in the playoff hunt until Wednesday with just four games left on the schedule. Much of that has to do with how weak the American League was, but it's important to remember that just last October, the Blue Jays were within two outs of winning a World Series title, and Scherzer was the one starting Game 7 for Toronto.

The future is still bright in Toronto despite missing the playoffs in 2026. If their pitching staff can stay healthy, they still have a good chance to reach the postseason in 2027, so a return to Toronto might not be as far-fetched as one might think.

St. Louis Cardinals

Sep 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) walks to the dugout after a pitching change in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one might be a little bit far fetched since the Cardinals are rebuilding. However, Scherzer is a native of St. Louis and was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 2003. In addition, the Cardinals have taken a lot of steps forward this year as an organization, so perhaps Scherzer could see the young talent they have on the roster and be motivated to help guide their core into the future.

The Cardinals likely won't be in the mix for top arms like Tarik Skubal, but Scherzer is a veteran that could look to rebuild his value or finish his career on a high note. Finishing out his career in his hometown might not be too far out of the realm of possibility, and he shouldn't be an overly expensive arm for Chaim Bloom to pursue.

Scherzer has had a legendary career, but it might be fitting for him to close it out as a Cardinal.