The Best Trade Fits for Joe Ryan, Freddy Peralta and Sandy Alcántara

There will be plenty of arms to watch this upcoming summer ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, outside of Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

Skubal is the guy to watch, of course. He has gotten buzz left and right and rightfully so. If the Tigers make him available, there won't be a trade candidate out there that likely goes for a bigger haul than the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner.

Outside of Skubal, the three hurlers to watch around the league arguably are Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins, Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets, and Sandy Alcántara of the Miami Marlins.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel shared a column featuring various trade candidates with the odds of each being moved. For Ryan, they gave him a 55 percent chance of being moved. For Peralta, they set the chances at 90 percent. For Alcántara, the odds were set at 40 percent.

If they were to get moved, where would be the best landing spots for each?

Joe Ryan — Toronto Blue Jays

Jun 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays are a team that could be a contender in the American League this season once again. Injuries to the rotation have hurt the club so far this season. Toronto is never afraid to make a splash. If the Blue Jays don't go after someone like Skubal, then Ryan would be the next best option. He has a 3.17 ERA in 15 starts so far this season and would give the Blue Jays' rotation the final piece it needs.

Freddy Peralta — San Diego Padres

Jun 14, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Peralta is an innings eater. He has a 3.90 ERA in 15 starts and will be much less expensive than someone like Skubal. The Padres need pitching desperately right now. There's been some buzz out there about the Padres being a team to watch for Skubal. If they don't get the Tigers hurler, Peralta would give the Padres the exact type of arm they need at a cheaper price than Skubal.

Sandy Alcántara — Tampa Bay Rays

Jun 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If there is a team that can get Alcántara back to ace level, it would be the Rays. Tampa Bay is a legit contender in the American League and have the prospect firepower to get some sort of splashy deal done. It should be a for a pitcher and Alcántara would take the club to another level.