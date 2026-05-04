Carlos Correa Among Trade Options Mentioned for Red Sox

Something needs to be done about the Boston Red Sox's offense.

The Red Sox have already tried to make one major change by firing former manager Alex Cora and a handful of coaches. So far, that change has resulted in a 3-4 record over the last seven games. Now, of course, seven games is a small sample size.

But arguably, the most glaring issue has still been the offense. Boston scored just seven runs total in a three-game series against the Houston Astros over the weekend. Houston is the worst team in baseball from a pitching perspective. Houston's team ERA is 5.75 and yet Boston scored just seven runs total in three games. That's certainly not a good indicator of an offense turning things around.

Boston should be better. There are elite-level offensive players in Boston, like Wilyer Abreu, Willson Contreras, Roman Anthony, and Trevor Story. But the club has been slumping overall. Boston needs more. But who could help? The Athletic's Jim Bowden floated four players as potential trade fits to add offense to the infield and the one that stood out the most is Carlos Correa of the Astros.

The Red Sox Should Call The Astros

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox need a third baseman. The Astros (Carlos Correa, Isaac Paredes), Twins (Royce Lewis) and Giants (Matt Chapman) could make sense as possible trade partners," Bowden wrote. "The Sox have enough in their farm system to make a deal work. Then they could use Durbin as a super-utility player or second baseman, which would be better roles for him.

"Without adding a bat, however, I’m not sure the Red Sox have enough offense to compete for the division. Of the issues they can solve internally, getting [Garret Crochet] back on track and [Sonny Gray] healthy, are their two most pressing agenda items."

Boston added Caleb Durbin this past offseason. The club shouldn't simply give up on him, but he's slashing .165/.254/.248 with a .502 OPS in 32 games. A club that wants to make a run to the playoffs simply cannot roll out a lineup with that production every night. Boston's lineup is lefty-heavy and Durbin is one of the club's few right-handed bats. But if he's struggling like this, it makes planning around the lefties much easier.

Correa would be a dream addition. So far this season, the 31-year-old has slashed .288/.380/.432 with an .812 OPS, three homers, 16 RBIs, 18 walks, eight doubles and 22 runs scored. He's also in the 86th percentile in outs above average. Plus, he's under contract for two more seasons at roughly $20 million per campaign, with four vesting options afterward.

There was plenty of chatter about the idea of Boston pursuing Isaac Paredes this past offseason. Arguably, Correa would be a significantly better option. There was chatter about the idea of the Astros looking for outfield help so, naturally, there was plenty of noise about Jarren Duran and Paredes. If the Astros continue to flounder and want to get some money off the books, what about some sort of package starting with Correa and Duran? Duran is cheaper than Correa and Boston could add more to the mix.

Durbin has years of control left. Boston could simply option him and allow him to reset and get back on track or look to flip him elsewhere. If there was a guy Boston should be looking at this season, it should be Correa. Boston fans know him well because he has been a Red Sox killer throughout his career.