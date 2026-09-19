Yankees Are Creating Their Own Distraction With Aaron Judge Injury Secrecy

The New York Yankees haven't exactly been forthright about what's been going on with Aaron Judge. They didn't offer much information when he was initially pulled during the game against the Minnesota Twins. All the public knew was that Judge had tightness in his lower leg, and that was about it.

They didn't alleviate any concerns about Judge after he was placed on the injured list. In fact, things have been just as hush.

According to the Daily News' Gary Phillips, Judge wasn't available to speak to the media before the game. He wasn't there for them after their 9-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks either. The extent of the calf strain is still unclear.

Aaron Boone didn't offer up much of an answer when asked about Judge. His response was muted and didn't offer insight into whether he'll return in the postseason.

"I don't have a timeline on him," Boone said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "I'm not going to predict anything. We'll just obviously treat it and see what transpires."

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) look out during batting practice before the game against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the public knowing what's wrong with Judge doesn't change his schedule or the organization's plans heading into the postseason, their secrecy won't keep the team from answering a barrage of questions. In fact, they'll likely get more.

This isn't the type of story that goes away with time, and even though the Yankees beat a tough opponent in Eduardo Rodriguez, that will be the story on all the back pages. There won't be an image of a sullen Rodriguez walking off the mound, but rather an image of Judge plastered on every newspaper. This storm cloud is still following the team.

Ghosting the media is a weird look, too

Plus, Judge avoiding the media looks odd when Jazz Chisholm Jr. or Clint Frazier did the same and took hits for it. When Frazier did it in 2019, a headline in The Athletic said that he "ghosted" reporters. There won't be any of that with Judge.

Not speaking to the media was held against those guys and used to say something about their character. For Judge, their captain, the same standard should apply. If he is going to be the example of how a New York Yankee should carry themselves, he should be front and center for reporters, as anyone else would be.

Obviously, Judge could talk, and the Yankees can offer a realistic timetable for what they think is happening, but that doesn't change his timeline. They'll still have to be without him, and guys like Spencer Jones will need to step up.

Still, come the postseason, it's probably better to mitigate any potential circus around the team. Playing in October is hard enough, and the team already gets enough attention during this time of year. No need to make things harder for themselves.

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