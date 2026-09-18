Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 18

The Tampa Bay Rays close out the home portion of their schedule with a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox starting on Friday night.

The Rays are red-hot as they prepare for the playoffs, winning six straight games and eight of their last nine.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox have been a bit up-and-down, losing five of their last seven before salvaging a win in Texas on Thursday.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Rays on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Red Sox vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox +1.5 (-193)

Rays -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Red Sox +113

Rays -136

Total

7 (Over -112/Under -108)

Red Sox vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Ranger Suarez (7-4, 3.33 ERA)

Rays: Ian Seymour (9-6, 4.27 ERA)

Ranger Suarez has allowed five hits in seven innings in each of his last two starts, yielding no runs in Baltimore and just a solo home run against the Royals.

Ian Seymour only threw three innings two starts ago, but bounced back with 10 strikeouts in a quality start against Houston last time out.

Red Sox vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): NESN, RAYS

Red Sox record: 83-70

Rays record: 93-59

Red Sox vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Chandler Simpson OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-102)

Chandler Simpson is riding a modest five-game hitting streak, going 9 for 21 (.429) with five runs scored and five RBI in that span.

Simpson has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in all five of those games, as well as eight of his last 10 and 12 of his last 16. I’ll back him to stay hot tonight.

Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

We have a southpaw showdown in Tampa Bay tonight, and it should be quite the pitcher’s duel.

Ranger Suarez has been terrific recently for the Red Sox, allowing just one run on 10 hits in 14 innings across his last two starts. Ian Seymour has been a bit more hittable for Tampa Bay, but he’s still allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11 straight appearances (eight starts).

Both of these offenses have been struggling as well. Boston has scored just 23 runs during a 3-5 stretch, and the Rays have been held to four runs or fewer in five of their last eight games.

This should be a low-scoring game in Tampa Bay tonight.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-108)

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