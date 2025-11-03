After Opting Out of Mets Deal, Here Are Two Ideal Fits for Edwin Díaz
The New York Mets are already bracing for a tough offseason as they wait to see if star first baseman Pete Alonso will return. But now, they’ve been hit with another major blow — one that could reshape their bullpen for 2026.
Three-time All-Star closer Edwin Díaz has officially opted out of his contract, leaving two years on the table to test free agency. The decision creates a massive void for the Mets, who must now decide whether to re-sign him or find a new shutdown arm for the late innings.
Díaz’s decision couldn’t come at a worse time for New York. After a disappointing 2025 campaign, the Mets need stability — not more uncertainty. Losing their elite closer would sting, especially after he bounced back strong following his 2023 injury and regained top form.
If Díaz does walk, there are a few likely landing spots — and Mets fans might not like where he could end up.
New York Yankees
The New York Yankees make a ton of sense as a potential destination. With Devin Williams and Luke Weaver both hitting free agency, the Yankees’ bullpen depth took a hit. Even with David Bednar at the back end, they could use another proven arm to lock down games — and Díaz fits that role perfectly.
Adding Díaz would not only strengthen New York’s relief corps but also give the Yankees a psychological edge over their crosstown rivals. Signing him would send a clear message that they’re not just spending — they’re out to dominate.
With payroll flexibility and a front office hungry to keep pace with the defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays, the Yankees could easily emerge as one of Díaz’s most aggressive suitors.
Boston Red Sox
Don’t sleep on the Boston Red Sox, either. After a promising 2025 season that saw them push the Yankees to the brink in the Wild Card Series, Boston is ready to spend big again.
With Aroldis Chapman now a free agent, the Red Sox will be searching for a reliable closer — and Díaz could be the perfect fit. Pairing him with an improving rotation and a potent lineup led by Alex Bregman could make Boston a legitimate AL East threat once again.
At just 31 years old, Díaz still has plenty of prime years left, and his fiery competitiveness would fit perfectly in a city like Boston.
Whether Díaz stays in Queens or jumps to one of the Mets’ fiercest rivals, his next move will shape the 2026 season — and fans across the East Coast will be watching closely.
