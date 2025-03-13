Another Boston Red Sox Starting Pitcher is Now Dealing with Injury
Brayan Bello is set to start the year on the injured list for the Boston Red Sox, and it appears that Kutter Crawford will as well.
The Red Sox, who are seemingly among the favorites in the American League this season, are already having their pitching depth tested, and it could take receive further testing based on the newest information regarding Lucas Giolito.
Per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic:
Giolito just arrived and said the MRI shows a low-grade hamstring strain. He’s not sure next steps but he said he feels good and his work will be based on how he feels. Not sure yet if he can make his next start but he’s still throwing.
While it seems like Giolito will be OK, this is still worth monitoring. Considering he's coming back from Tommy John surgery, any days missed or altered could be a significant deal in his rehab. He didn't pitch at all in the 2024 season after injuring his elbow last spring training.
Giolito was an All-Star back in the 2019 season. Lifetime, he's 61-62 with a 4.43 ERA. He has played with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians.
The 30-year-old has won double-digit games in four different seasons.
The Red Sox are coming off a season in which they went 81-81 and missed the playoffs, but given additions of Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler and Alex Bregman, the expectations are certainly high.
Boston opens up the season on March 27 at the Texas Rangers.
