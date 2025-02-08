Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres Reportedly Talked About Dylan Cease Trade
According to a recent report from MASN, the San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles had at least exploratory conversations around the idea of a Dylan Cease trade this offseason.
The report indicates that the Padres checked in on some of the O's top prospects, who weren't available.
I’ve heard that the Padres checked on Samuel Basallo, Jordan Westburg and Coby Mayo, but those players weren’t on the table. I doubt that it comes as a surprise. Nothing has changed. Cease is a one-year rental, which explains why some teams are cautious about surrendering too much.
The Padres surely don't want to trade Cease, who was very good for them in 2024, but they want to make sure they extract every last value from him, while also shedding his salary.
The 29-year-old Georgia native went 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA last year for San Diego, helping lead them to a second-place finish in the National League West. They advanced to the playoffs, winning a wild card series with the Atlanta Braves before losing to the Dodgers in the NLDS.
Cease has spent six years in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox and Orioles, going 57-46 with a 3.75 ERA. He made the All-Star Game in 2022 and finished second in the American League Cy Young voting that year. He finished fourth in the National League Cy Young voting last season.
As for the Orioles, they could use another ace after seeing Corbin Burnes leave in free agency. They have signed veteran Charlie Morton and Japanese veteran Tomoyuki Sugano.
The O's finished second in the American League East and were beaten by the Royals in the American League wild card round.
