Baltimore Orioles Give Ominous Injury Update on Probable Ace Grayson Rodriguez
It was reported on Thursday that Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez has been experiencing triceps discomfort, and the news got more ominious on Friday.
Per Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner on social media:
Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez has discomfort on the back of his elbow and will “miss time” into the season, manager Brandon Hyde said.
Rodriguez will receive further opinions
Now, we obviously don't know yet what "miss time," means but it's bad news regardless. The Orioles are counting on Rodriguez to carry the staff this year after they lost both Corbin Burnes and John Means in free agency. Furthermore, Kyle Bradish is set to miss most of the first half after undergoing elbow surgery.
The 25-year-old Rodriguez is seen as a potential front line ace, and he certainly showed his stuff in 2024. Through 20 starts, Rodriguez went 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA. He struck out 130 batters in 116.2 innings, however injury limited him and he missed the team's playoff run. Baltimore finished second in the American League East and was bounced in the wild card round of the playoffs by the Kansas City Royals.
In addition to losing Burnes and Means, the O's also saw slugger Anthony Santander exit in free agency. However, they made other improvements, like signing slugger Tyler O'Neill and bringing in veteran pitchers Tomoyuki Sugano and Charlie Morton. The O's also return Felix Bautista, who missed all of last season with injury, and can count on the development of young players like Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg.
