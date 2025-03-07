Fastball

Baltimore Orioles Give Ominous Injury Update on Probable Ace Grayson Rodriguez

After losing Corbin Burnes and John Means over the offseason, the O's are counting on Rodriguez to step up, but it looks like he will be sidelined to start the year.

Brady Farkas

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (30) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 2024.
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (30) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 2024. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was reported on Thursday that Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez has been experiencing triceps discomfort, and the news got more ominious on Friday.

Per Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner on social media:

Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez has discomfort on the back of his elbow and will “miss time” into the season, manager Brandon Hyde said.

Rodriguez will receive further opinions

Now, we obviously don't know yet what "miss time," means but it's bad news regardless. The Orioles are counting on Rodriguez to carry the staff this year after they lost both Corbin Burnes and John Means in free agency. Furthermore, Kyle Bradish is set to miss most of the first half after undergoing elbow surgery.

The 25-year-old Rodriguez is seen as a potential front line ace, and he certainly showed his stuff in 2024. Through 20 starts, Rodriguez went 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA. He struck out 130 batters in 116.2 innings, however injury limited him and he missed the team's playoff run. Baltimore finished second in the American League East and was bounced in the wild card round of the playoffs by the Kansas City Royals.

In addition to losing Burnes and Means, the O's also saw slugger Anthony Santander exit in free agency. However, they made other improvements, like signing slugger Tyler O'Neill and bringing in veteran pitchers Tomoyuki Sugano and Charlie Morton. The O's also return Felix Bautista, who missed all of last season with injury, and can count on the development of young players like Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg.

Related MLB Stories

ROYALS TRIED DEALING: Even after acquiring Jonathan India this offseason, the Kansas City Royals reportedly tried to make multiple other big moves. CLICK HERE:

AARON JUDGE at TOP: Judge won the MVP last year in the American League, and he also is at the top of this interesting category, showing how feared he is by pitchers. CLICK HERE:

SEIYA TAKES FUN SHOT AT SKENES: Speaking to Japanese media, Seiya Suzuki had some high praise for Paul Skenes, while also poking a little fun at him and Livvy Dunne. CLICK HERE:

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News