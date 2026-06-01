Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, extending their lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West to 5.5 games heading into Monday’s action.

The Dodgers are going to be tough to catch in the NL West, but the Arizona Diamondbacks – their opponent on Monday – are making an interesting case to be a playoff team at four games over .500 this season. Arizona is the only other team in the NL West with a positive run differential, though it has dropped three games in a row heading into this series opener.

The D-Backs have lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (2.31 ERA) on the mound at home against Los Angeles’ Emmet Sheehan, who has led the Dodgers to a 7-3 record in his 10 starts in 2026.

Can the Diamondbacks pull off an upset at home to kick off the month of June?

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this rivalry matchup on Monday night.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+100)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-121)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -163

Diamondbacks: +135

Total

9 (Over -105/Under -114)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 4.70 ERA)

Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1, 2.31 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 1

Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet Los Angeles, DBACKS.TV

Dodgers record: 38-21

Diamondbacks record: 31-27

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+372)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Marte is a great bet against Sheehan:

Marte is hitting .262 in the 2026 season, but the three-time All-Star has been on fire over the last two weeks. During that stretch (13 games), Marte is hitting .407 with a 1.174 OPS and four home runs, tallying nine total extra-base hits.

He’s now up to nine homers in the 2026 season, and he has a pretty favorable matchup on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Marte will take on Dodgers righty Emmet Sheehan, who enters this game with a 4.70 ERA and nine home runs allowed in 10 starts. While Marte has a better batting average against left-handed pitching, he has hit seven of his nine homers against righties.

In his career against Sheehan, Marte is 1-for-2 with a homer, so I don’t mind taking him at nearly 4/1 to go deep for the 10th time this season.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have thrived with these starting pitchers on the mound this season, as the Dodgers are 7-3 when Sheehan starts and the D-Backs are 8-3 in E-Rod’s 11 outings.

While Rodriguez has an impressive ERA this season, his advanced numbers are much worse than Sheehan’s in 2026:

Expected ERA

Sheehan: 3.86 (51st percentile)

Rodriguez: 4.43 (35th percentile)

Expected BAA

Sheehan: .241 (53rd percentile)

Rodriguez: .260 (27th percentile)

Chase Rate

Sheehan: 37.3% (97th percentile)

Rodriguez: 28.9% (38th percentile)

Whiff Percentage

Sheehan: 31.3% (89th percentile)

Rodriguez: 19.2% (11th percentile)

Strikeout Percentage

Sheehan: 27.2% (81st percentile)

Rodriguez: 18.0% (23rd percentile)

Hard-Hit Percentage

Sheehan: 37.6% (58th percentile)

Rodriguez: 35.9% (68th percentile)

Now, Rodriguez’s advanced numbers may be a little shaky, but he did hold the Dodgers to just one run in five innings back in March while the D-Backs tagged Sheehan for four runs and five hits in 3.1 innings.

Still, both starters have had much different seasons since then, and they have very different offenses backing them up. The Dodgers rank No. 1 in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) while the D-Backs are just 18th, and Los Angeles is also No. 1 in the league in OPS and batting average.

Arizona has been great on the run line this season (35-23), so I’m simply going to take the Dodgers to win outright. Even if things end up equal with these starters, the Dodgers have a better bullpen (3.12 ERA) in 2026 than Arizona (3.92 bullpen ERA), that may end up being the difference.

Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-163 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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