Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Makes Simple Instagram Post in Wake of Rafael Devers Trade
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora delivered a short but sweet message on social media in the wake of the team trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon.
Cora posted a picture of he and Devers embracing after the team won the World Series in 2018 and simply said "Gracias @Rafael.devers."
Devers was shockingly traded on Sunday, presumably because of his anger and resentment at being moved off third base in the offseason, plus his unwillingness to play first base now. Clearly, bad blood had built between Devers and the organization, despite the $313.5 million contract they gave him before the 2023 season.
Devers joins Mookie Betts and Chris Sale as prominent members of the Red Sox to be traded since the 2020 season. Boston has made the playoffs only one time since 2020 (2021) and is just one game over .500 (37-36) right now. They are 0.5 games in the wild card race and a trade of Devers would seemingly hurt their odds further.
One of the best offensive players in the league, Devers is a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger. He's also just 28 years old, and he'll join a Giants team that is trying to track down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
As for the Red Sox, they could try to get Masataka Yoshida back from the injured list as quick as possible to fill the designated hitter role, and they will also look to get Wilyer Abreu back from the injured list as well.
They'll play in Seattle on Monday night at 9:40 p.m. ET.
