Braves, Blue Jays' Great Fred McGriff Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Five-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, 1995 World Series champion and 1994 All-Star Game MVP Fred McGriff has been voted in to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.
McGriff played 19 Major League seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

McGriff hit 493 home runs over the course of his big league career, posting a career .284 Batting Average, .377 On Base Percentage and .886 OPS.

McGriff did not receive enshrinement after spending ten years on the BBWAA ballot. Sunday, he was voted in by the new, Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.

McGriff was the only player voted into the Hall of Fame by the new committee this year. In order to receive enshrinement, a player needed to receive 75% of the vote from the 16-member committee.

Don Mattingly, Curt Schilling and Dale Murphy all came close, as Mattingly received eight votes, Schilling received seven and Murphy received six.

Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro were the other candidates that once again came up short of Hall of Fame induction.

