MLB Power Rankings 5.0: Mets Spiral, Red Sox and Phillies Clean House, No. 1 Remains

The end of the week is here, and with that, also is our weekly power rankings.

Last week, the Atlanta Braves came in at No. 1. Spoiler alert, they haven't lost that top spot. Simply put, the Braves have been electric so far this season. It was a wild week across the league with two different managers getting fired in Alex Cora and Rob Thomson of the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. Obviously, that impacted the rankings. Plus, the Mets are the coldest team in the league.

Enough of the chatter, let's dive in.

No. 30: New York Mets (10-21)

Apr 30, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Juan Soto (22) hits a double against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 29

The Mets unfortunately are a disaster so far this season. There isn't a team in baseball more ice-cold right now.

No. 29: Philadelphia Phillies (12-19)

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts with first baseman Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 30

The Phillies are one of two teams that made a change at manager over the last week. Philadelphia has the talent to rise up this list. Did the club just get a spark?

No. 28: Houston Astros (12-20)

Apr 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Astros infielder Carlos Correa (1) reacts after striking out in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 23

The Astros are the most surprising team in the American League. Houston and the Los Angeles Angels are tied for the American League lead with 20 losses.

No. 27: Los Angeles Angels (12-20)

Apr 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) at bat against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 19

The Astros are struggling and so are the Angels. Houston and Los Angeles are tied with the worst record in the American League.

No. 26: Kansas City Royals (12-19)

Apr 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) flips his bat after hitting a single against the Athletics in the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 27

The Royals should be significantly better. They have good pitching and solid offensive pieces all over the place. The season just hasn't gone as planned, though.

No. 25: Boston Red Sox (12-19)

Apr 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora signs a baseball for a fan prior to a game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 26

The other team that just made a change at manager. Boston is 2-2 since firing Alex Cora.

No. 24: San Francisco Giants (13-18)

Apr 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) grabs a ball during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 24

The Giants are hard to judge. The talent is there, but the offense just hasn't lived up to expectations.

No. 23: Chicago White Sox (14-17)

Apr 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas (20) hugs first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 28

It's time to give Chicago some respect. Munetaka Murakami is tied for the MLB lead in homers and the White Sox are young and fun.

No. 22: Colorado Rockies (14-18)

Apr 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer (4) walks off the field during a pitching change in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 25

The same can be said about the Rockies. This is a team that is already significant better than 2025.

No. 21: Washington Nationals (15-17)

Apr 30, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) points into the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 22

The same can be said about the Nationals. This is a young team and already is trending up.

No. 20: Toronto Blue Jays (14-17)

Apr 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) gets ready for batting practice before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 21

The Blue Jays have been injured all season to this point, but they just got Trey Yesavage and George Springer back. Toronto is going to be on the rise soon.

No. 19: Seattle Mariners (16-16)

Apr 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hits a double against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 20

The Mariners dug themselves a hole early on, but are back at .500 and starting to look like the club everyone expected.

No. 18: Minnesota Twins (14-18)

Apr 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 17

The Twins are four games below .500, but this team has the pitching to turn things back around. We've seen them ebb and flow all season to this point.

No. 17: Texas Rangers (15-16)

Apr 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Degrom (48) throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 8

The Rangers drop this week, but Jacob deGrom is having an excellent season. It's good to see.

No. 16: Miami Marlins (15-16)

Apr 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 18

The Marlins are still floating around .500. That in itself is a win for Miami.

No. 15: Detroit Tigers (16-16)

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 16

The Tigers should be better, but at least they have gotten themselves back to .500 after early struggles.

No. 14: Baltimore Orioles (15-16)

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) throws to first base for an out during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 14

The Orioles have the talent to rise. But can they live up to the expectations?

No. 13: Pittsburgh Pirates (16-16)

Apr 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 10

Pittsburgh just got swept in a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. But the Pirates are still much better than last year.

No. 12: Cleveland Guardians (16-16)

Apr 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates after hitting a double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 6

The Guardians are among the better teams in the American League, despite the fact that they are .500. The American League is weak this year.

No. 11: Athletics (17-14)

Apr 24, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 15

A feel-good story through and through. The Athletics are good. It's hard to deny that right now.

No. 10: Milwaukee Brewers (16-14)

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann (8) looks on at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 12

The Brewers are about to get Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn back. Milwaukee is on the rise.

No. 9: St. Louis Cardinals (18-13)

Apr 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) circles the bases on a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 11

Another feel-good story in the National League Central. St. Louis just swept the Pirates and the vibes are high.

No. 8: Chicago Cubs (19-12)

May 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 9

The Cubs are hot and look like the contenders everyone thought they'd be.

No. 7: Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14)

Apr 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against he Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 7

The Diamondbacks play in a juggernaut division, but are looking like realy threats themselves.

No. 6: Tampa Bay Rays (18-12)

Apr 29, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 13

It's time to give Tampa Bay respect as well. This is the second-best team in the American League right now.

No. 5: Cincinnati Reds (20-11)

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) looses his helmet as he takes a hard swing for a strike in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 5

The Reds have been very good this season. But can they sustain it? That's the question.

No. 4: San Diego Padres (19-11)

Apr 28, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) reacts after a ball call during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 3

The Padres arguably are the third-best team in the National League, ahead of Cincinnati, despite the injuries.

No. 3: New York Yankees (20-11)

Apr 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 4

There's no denying the fact that the Yankees are the best team in the American League by far. And, Aaron Judge is starting to really heat up.

No. 2: Los Angeles Dodgers (20-11)

Apr 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after a pitch in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 2

The Dodgers are injured, and yet they just find a way to dominate. It just goes to show much talent is with the franchise.

No. 1: Atlanta Braves (22-10)

Apr 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 1

The Braves remain the No. 1 team in baseball for the second-straight week. Atlanta certainly is back