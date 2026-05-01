MLB Power Rankings 5.0: Mets Spiral, Red Sox and Phillies Clean House, No. 1 Remains

The end of the week is here, and with that, also is our weekly power rankings.
Last week, the Atlanta Braves came in at No. 1. Spoiler alert, they haven't lost that top spot. Simply put, the Braves have been electric so far this season. It was a wild week across the league with two different managers getting fired in Alex Cora and Rob Thomson of the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. Obviously, that impacted the rankings. Plus, the Mets are the coldest team in the league.
Enough of the chatter, let's dive in.
No. 30: New York Mets (10-21)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 29
The Mets unfortunately are a disaster so far this season. There isn't a team in baseball more ice-cold right now.
No. 29: Philadelphia Phillies (12-19)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 30
The Phillies are one of two teams that made a change at manager over the last week. Philadelphia has the talent to rise up this list. Did the club just get a spark?
No. 28: Houston Astros (12-20)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 23
The Astros are the most surprising team in the American League. Houston and the Los Angeles Angels are tied for the American League lead with 20 losses.
No. 27: Los Angeles Angels (12-20)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 19
The Astros are struggling and so are the Angels. Houston and Los Angeles are tied with the worst record in the American League.
No. 26: Kansas City Royals (12-19)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 27
The Royals should be significantly better. They have good pitching and solid offensive pieces all over the place. The season just hasn't gone as planned, though.
No. 25: Boston Red Sox (12-19)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 26
The other team that just made a change at manager. Boston is 2-2 since firing Alex Cora.
No. 24: San Francisco Giants (13-18)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 24
The Giants are hard to judge. The talent is there, but the offense just hasn't lived up to expectations.
No. 23: Chicago White Sox (14-17)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 28
It's time to give Chicago some respect. Munetaka Murakami is tied for the MLB lead in homers and the White Sox are young and fun.
No. 22: Colorado Rockies (14-18)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 25
The same can be said about the Rockies. This is a team that is already significant better than 2025.
No. 21: Washington Nationals (15-17)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 22
The same can be said about the Nationals. This is a young team and already is trending up.
No. 20: Toronto Blue Jays (14-17)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 21
The Blue Jays have been injured all season to this point, but they just got Trey Yesavage and George Springer back. Toronto is going to be on the rise soon.
No. 19: Seattle Mariners (16-16)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 20
The Mariners dug themselves a hole early on, but are back at .500 and starting to look like the club everyone expected.
No. 18: Minnesota Twins (14-18)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 17
The Twins are four games below .500, but this team has the pitching to turn things back around. We've seen them ebb and flow all season to this point.
No. 17: Texas Rangers (15-16)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 8
The Rangers drop this week, but Jacob deGrom is having an excellent season. It's good to see.
No. 16: Miami Marlins (15-16)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 18
The Marlins are still floating around .500. That in itself is a win for Miami.
No. 15: Detroit Tigers (16-16)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 16
The Tigers should be better, but at least they have gotten themselves back to .500 after early struggles.
No. 14: Baltimore Orioles (15-16)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 14
The Orioles have the talent to rise. But can they live up to the expectations?
No. 13: Pittsburgh Pirates (16-16)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 10
Pittsburgh just got swept in a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. But the Pirates are still much better than last year.
No. 12: Cleveland Guardians (16-16)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 6
The Guardians are among the better teams in the American League, despite the fact that they are .500. The American League is weak this year.
No. 11: Athletics (17-14)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 15
A feel-good story through and through. The Athletics are good. It's hard to deny that right now.
No. 10: Milwaukee Brewers (16-14)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 12
The Brewers are about to get Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn back. Milwaukee is on the rise.
No. 9: St. Louis Cardinals (18-13)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 11
Another feel-good story in the National League Central. St. Louis just swept the Pirates and the vibes are high.
No. 8: Chicago Cubs (19-12)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 9
The Cubs are hot and look like the contenders everyone thought they'd be.
No. 7: Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 7
The Diamondbacks play in a juggernaut division, but are looking like realy threats themselves.
No. 6: Tampa Bay Rays (18-12)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 13
It's time to give Tampa Bay respect as well. This is the second-best team in the American League right now.
No. 5: Cincinnati Reds (20-11)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 5
The Reds have been very good this season. But can they sustain it? That's the question.
No. 4: San Diego Padres (19-11)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 3
The Padres arguably are the third-best team in the National League, ahead of Cincinnati, despite the injuries.
No. 3: New York Yankees (20-11)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 4
There's no denying the fact that the Yankees are the best team in the American League by far. And, Aaron Judge is starting to really heat up.
No. 2: Los Angeles Dodgers (20-11)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 2
The Dodgers are injured, and yet they just find a way to dominate. It just goes to show much talent is with the franchise.
No. 1: Atlanta Braves (22-10)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 1
The Braves remain the No. 1 team in baseball for the second-straight week. Atlanta certainly is back
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University.
For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com