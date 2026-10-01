Padres vs. Brewers Series Odds, Game 1 Odds and Series Prediction for ALDS

The San Diego Padres took care of business to set up an NLDS matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers starting on Saturday night.

San Diego is in the playoffs for the third straight season and got revenge on the Cubs for last year’s Wild Card loss.

The Brewers were the ones to eliminate the Cubs last season, and this is Milwaukee’s fourth straight year in the playoffs. They made the NLCS last year only to get swept by the Dodgers.

San Diego won four of six meetings against the Brewers this season, including a home sweep in August.

Let’s get into the opening odds for NLDS Game 1 and a series prediction.

Padres vs. Brewers Game 1 Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-120)

Brewers -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Padres +189

Brewers -233

Total

7 (Over -105/Under -115)

Padres vs. Brewers Game 1 Probable Pitchers

Padres: TBA

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (16-5, 1.80 ERA)

Padres vs. Brewers Game 1 How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Padres record: 91-71 (2-0)

Brewers record: 103-59 (0-0)

Padres vs. Brewers NLDS Odds & Prediction

Padres: +150

Brewers: -180

The Padres swept the Cubs in the Wild Card Round, and now face off against an even better NL Central squad. In fact, the Brewers were the best team in baseball this season.

Milwaukee is led by Jacob Misiorowski on the mound, and the young ace will get two starts on full rest (if needed) in this series. The Brewers will also have Logan Henderson (11-3, 2.47 ERA) starting in Game 2, and he’ll have four days off before a potential Game 5 on Friday.

Add in the best bullpen in the NL with a 3.40 ERA, and it’s easy to see why the Brewers are such big favorites in this series. But maybe they should be even bigger favorites.

The Padres went just 40-41 on the road this season, while the Brewers were great both at home (55-26) and on the road (48-33). Sure, San Diego is the hottest team in baseball, but the Brewers’ starters should be able to silence the Padres bats.

I like the Brewers to take care of business at -180, and a Brewers to win Game 1 and the series at -115 is an easy way to get that juice down.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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