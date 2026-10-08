Brewers vs. Dodgers NLCS Rematch: 1 Advantage (And Disadvantage) for Both

Throughout the entire 2026 Major League Baseball season, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers were talked about as the two biggest threats in the National League.

Los Angeles is the two-time reigning World Series champion. The Brewers have led the league in regular-season wins in two straight seasons, including a franchise-best 103 victories in 2026. The Brewers and Dodgers have been the best two teams in baseball for two years running. But who will advance? Last year, Los Angeles made it through. It shouldn't be a foregone conclusion that the Dodgers will make it through again this year. Both teams have advantages, and disadvantages.

Milwaukee Brewers Advantage

The Bullpen

Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates a game ending strikeout during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the postseason, the spotlight on the bullpen is significantly brighter than in the regular season. That's not to say the bullpen isn't important in the regular season. Of course it is. It's not a coincidence that typically the clubs with the best bullpens tend to win a lot of games and earn postseason spots. But it's even more important in the postseason. Starters tend to not go as deep in games and so the bullpen is used more than usual. In the National League Division Series, the Brewers' bullpen tossed 19 innings in four games. That's just shy of five innings per game, and yet they led the league with a minuscule 0.47 ERA and had a 16-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

In the regular season, the Brewers had the third-best ERA in the league at 3.40. In comparison, the Dodgers were ninth in the league in the regular season with a 3.74 ERA. In the playoffs, the Dodgers have the fifth-best bullpen ERA at 2.45 in 14 2/3 innings pitched. The Brewers' bullpen is a weapon and has been better than the Dodgers'.

Los Angeles DodgersStrug Advantage

Starting Rotation

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) looks on before game four against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers' rotation is significantly better than it was at this point last year. Plus, they have the likely National League Cy Young Award winner in Jacob Misiorowski. But the Dodgers' rotation of Tarik Skubal, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow is better overall on paper. Those four players have four Cy Young Awards, seven All-Star nods, four ERA titles a pitching triple crown, four World Series titles and a World Series MVP award combined. It's tough to compare to that.

Milwaukee Brewers Disadvantage

Struggling Stars

Brewers second baseman Brice Turang drives in a run with a single during the first inning for his 100th RBI of the season against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 27 at American Family Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the National League Division Series, two of the Brewers' prominent offensive weapons struggled in Brice Turang and Jake Bauers. Turang went 2-for-16 in the series and Bauers went 3-for-12. The Brewers don't have much wiggle room against Los Angeles. It needs its top bats rolling.

Los Angeles Dodgers Disadvantage

The Bullpen

Oct 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic (40) is relieved during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, the Brewers' bullpen is better on paper. There are very few weaknesses for the 2026 Dodgers. If Los Angeles isn't going to advance, the most likely reason would be close games and the bullpen blowing it.