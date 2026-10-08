Dodgers Just 8 Wins From MLB History After Advancing to NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now eight wins away from Major League Baseball history.

The 2026 National League West champions faced off against the National League East champion Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series and Los Angeles came out on top on Wednesday to wrap up the series in four games.

THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS ARE NLCS BOUND! pic.twitter.com/NlAQcXqPbe — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 8, 2026

Now, the Dodgers are just eight wins away from becoming the third team in Major League Baseball history to win three straight World Series titles. Right now, only the New York Yankees and the Athletics have pulled off the feat in big league history. The Yankees are the last team to win three straight titles and they did so from 1998 through 2000.

The Dodgers Are Inching Closer To More MLB History

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Left to right: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) celebrates with catcher Will Smith, pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, pitcher Tyler Glasnow, and pitcher Tarik Skubal after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Dodgers advancing to the National League Championship Series, they will face either the Milwaukee Brewers or the San Diego Padres with a chance to advance to the World Series on the line. Milwaukee entered the day on Wednesday with a 2-1 series lead over the Padres in the National League Division Series.

In the American League, the final four teams left alive are the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays.

When it comes to the Dodgers, it seems like the organization finds a way to make history pretty much every time they take the field in the postseason. For example, 2025 World Series Most Valuable Player Yoshinobu Yamamoto took the hill in Game 3 and became the first hurler in big league history to earn a win in five straight postseason appearances while not allowing more than one run or one walk in any of them, per OptaSTATS.

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the only pitcher in MLB history to earn the win in five straight postseason appearances while not allowing more than one run or one walk in any of them," OptaSTATS wrote on X. "All 5 have come on the road."

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the only pitcher in MLB history to earn the win in 5 straight postseason appearances while not allowing more than 1 run or 1 walk in any of them.



All 5 have come on the road. pic.twitter.com/QwWmubt7fS — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 7, 2026

Love them, or hate them, the Dodgers find ways to win baseball games and now they're the first team in either league to advance to the final four. It's a 50-50 shot we see the Dodgers back in the World Series again. After losing Game 2 against the Braves, Los Angeles looked vulnerable. The Dodgers responded in a loud way. Now, they're inching closer and closer to making even more Major League Baseball history.