Brewers Notes: 100th Win, No. 1 Seed in NL, Now What?

The Milwaukee Brewers reached a point never before seen for the organization on Thursday.

Milwaukee entered its series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies with a chance to earn its 100th win of the 2026 season and the No. 1 seed in the National League on the very same day. The Brewers did just that as they took down the Phillies, 5-1.

With that being said, let's break down the big night.

Milwaukee's Franchise-First 100th Win

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Milwaukee Brewers Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee has won four straight National League Central titles and has transformed the franchise into one of the most consistent winners in baseball. The Brewers haven't done this with massive expenses, but instead, Milwaukee has gotten to this point by playing the game the right way, getting on base, moving guys along, good pitching, good defense and a good manager.

Every year, it seems, the Brewers are counted out while heading into a new season. Then, Milwaukee does better than anyone expected. It's like clockwork at this point. The Brewers set the franchise record with 97 wins this season and now have reached 100 for the first time in franchise history just a year later. Milwaukee had been one of just a handful of teams to never reach triple digits in a season. Now, the Brewers can take themselves off the list, despite the fact that they traded Freddy Peralta last offseason. Plus, Milwaukee lost Quinn Priester for the entire 2026 season and Brandon Woodruff for most of it. The Brewers simply find a way through.

No. 1 Seed In the National League

Aug 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second straight year, the National League runs through Milwaukee. For the Brewers to clinch the top seed in the National League, they needed to win on Thursday and for the Los Angeles Dodgers to lose against the San Diego Padres. The Brewers did their job and the Padres took down Los Angeles, 4-2.

Now, the Brewers are locked in as the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs and the Dodgers are the No. 2 seed. So, Milwaukee now has home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason, plus a first-round bye.

What's Next?

Apr 5, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Milwaukee Brewers logo on seating within American Family Field prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not time to sit back just yet. The Brewers have three more games in the regular season against the St. Louis Cardinals. From here on out, the Brewers will be able to extend their franchise record even further. Plus, on Sunday, Jacob Misiorowski will take the hill for the final time in the regular season and almost certainly break the single-season franchise record for ERA as a starter.

Also, while the Brewers will not be playing in the wild-card round, they will need to be paying attention ahead of the National League Division Series. Milwaukee will play the winner of the wild-card series between the No. 1 wild-card team in the National League and the No. 2 team. Right now, the Padres have the top spot and the Cubs have the second spot. That could still change with the Phillies just a game behind Chicago and two games behind San Diego. But right now, the two most likely opponents for Milwaukee are San Diego and the Cubs.