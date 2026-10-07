One Big Question Looms for Brewers Ahead of Game 4: Brice Turang

Things got a bit more nerve-wracking for Milwaukee Brewers fans on Tuesday night in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.

Milwaukee won Games 1 and 2 and had a chance to clinch the series in Game 3, but was unable to get the job done. The Padres came out on top, 4-3, despite missing two of their top relief pitchers in Mason Miller and Adrian Morejon. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the expectation is that both will be available for Game 4. That's bad news for a Brewers team that now has a one-game lead with another game to be played in San Diego. With a win on Wednesday, the Brewers will advance. With a loss, the Brewers will have to go back to Milwaukee for a winner-take-all Game 5.

A bit more nerve-wracking, to say the least. And on top of all of that, Milwaukee hasn't gotten much offensively from all-world second baseman Brice Turang yet in the series. Heading into Game 4, Turang remains Milwaukee's biggest question.

Brice Turang Has Been Cold In The NLDS

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's the playoffs. No series is going to be easy and the Brewers have now seen this with the Padres series. Milwaukee has lost 12 straight road playoff games with another one to be played on Wednesday night. The Brewers need all of the help they can get to end this series before heading back to Milwaukee. When Turang is at his best — like he was for the vast majority of the 2026 season — he adds a whole new layer to the Brewers' lineup and makes it far more dangerous. But he hasn't been able to get it going yet in the NLDS.

Turang has gone 1-for-11 with two walks and three strikeouts so far in the series. The Brewers need more, especially right now with Milwaukee and San Diego separated by just one game. On Tuesday, the Brewers tried something new and had Turang bat cleanup, rather than second in the order. He had batted cleanup just twice in his career before Game 3. Clearly, the Brewers are trying to get him going.

On Wednesday, the Padres will turn to Walker Buehler on the hill looking to force the deciding Game 5. Turang is 1-for-4 in his career against the righty with a triple, an RBI and a walk.

If the Brewers want to make a run, they need to get Turang going at the plate. He's one of the biggest reasons why Milwaukee was able to get here in the first place. This is a guy who bashed 21 home runs, drove in 100 runs and tallied 37 doubles throughout the regular season. He led the club with 7.3 wins above replacement, which was even higher than Jacob Misiorowski (6.5). The Brewers' lineup isn't the same without Turang at his best. Heading into Game 4, Milwaukee needs his bat to wake up and help jump-start this offense.