Dodgers NLCS Opponent Officially Set: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the Atlanta Braves in four games in the National League Division Series, and are now getting set for their third consecutive NL Championship Series.

In 2024, the Dodgers beat the New York Mets in six games to reach the World Series. Last year, the Dodgers swept the Milwaukee Brewers in a four-game NLCS.

This year, the Dodgers will have a rematch, as the Brewers took down the San Diego Padres in four games in their NLDS matchup.

"To be able to win today, get back, reset, have a day off tomorrow, set the rotation, it's huge," manager Dave Roberts said after Wednesday's Game 4 win before knowing the opponent. "So kind of enjoy this one, get Shohei [Ohtani] a couple of days to get back. Freddie [Freeman], he had a big series. But, again, a couple of days will help him. Give our guys in the 'pen a little reset. So we'll be ready to go Game 1."

How Did the Dodgers Do Against the Brewers This Year?

The Dodgers and Brewers met seven times this season, with three games in Milwaukee and four in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers took two of three games from the Brewers at American Family Field from May 22-24. Then, the Brewers took three of four from the Dodgers at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium from Aug. 13-16, winning the season series, 4-3.

The Brewers won 103 games this season, the most in Major League Baseball. The Dodgers finished second in MLB with 100 wins.

For what it's worth, the Brewers went 6-0 against the Dodgers in last year's regular season before getting swept in the NLCS.

Dodgers' NLCS Schedule

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 11 in Milwaukee on FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 12 in Milwaukee on FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 14 in Los Angeles on FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 15 in Los Angeles on FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 16 in Los Angeles on FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One (if necessary)

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 in Milwaukee on FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One (if necessary)

Game 7: Monday, Oct. 19 in Milwaukee on FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One (if necessary)

Dodgers' Probable Starting Pitchers

The Dodgers haven't officially announced their starters, but it's likely their rotation will look like this in the series:

Game 1: LHP Tarik Skubal

Game 2: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Game 3: LHP Blake Snell

Game 4: Tyler Glasnow

Game 5: LHP Tarik Skubal (if necessary)

Game 6: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (if necessary)

Game 7: LHP Blake Snell (if necessary)

It's possible Yamamoto and Skubal switch spots, however, the left-hander last pitched on Saturday, and the team will likely want to get him back on the mound as quickly as possible.

As for thr Brewers, right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski is set up to pitch Game 1. Then, right-hander Logan Henderson will pitch Game 2.

After that, the team will have some decisions to make.

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