Jacob Misiorowski's Most Jaw-Dropping Stats From 2026 Brewers Season

Now that the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season is over, it's safe to say that Jacob Misiorowski just put together the best season of a Milwaukee Brewers starter in franchise history.

Misiorowski got the ball on Opening Day and consistently took the hill all the way until Game 162, when he made his final start of the regular season. The big righty made 30 starts throughout the campaign and it was magic from the jump

Overall, he finished the season with a 16-5 record, 1.80 ERA and a 252-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 174 2/3 innings pitched. Utter dominance. His 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts led the league, and that's not all. Misiorowski also led the league in ERA+ (232), FIP (2.17), WHIP (0.802), hits allowed per nine innings (4.9) and strikeouts per nine innings (13.0). He was electric.

Misiorowski's 1.80 ERA shattered the previous Brewers record for ERA in a season by a starter. Mike Caldwell set the previous record back in 1978 when he recorded a 2.36 ERA. His 1.80 ERA is the lowest by a starter to lead either the National League or the American League, since 2022 when Justin Verlander finished the season with a 1.75 ERA. His 1.80 ERA is the lowest mark to specifically lead the National League in a full season since Jacob deGrom had a 1.70 ERA in 2018.

The stats and records don't stop there. Misiorowski set the big league record for the fastest pitch thrown by a starter in recorded MLB history at a blistering 105.5 miles per hour back in June. It was the third-fastest pitch thrown by a hurler in general since pitch tracking began in 2008. Aroldis Chapman threw the two fastest pitches at 105.8 MPH and 105.7 MPH. Unsurprisingly, he threw the most pitches of any starter at 100 MPH or faster this season at 1,115. Bubba Chandler threw the second-most with just 155. Absurd.

Most 100+ MPH Pitches By MLB Starters This Year:



Jacob Misiorowski, 1,115 🔥⛽️🔥⛽️🔥

Bubba Chandler, 155

Walbert Ureña, 126

Cam Schlittler, 69

Jared Jones, 60

Eury Pérez, 51

Roki Sasaki, 49

Shohei Ohtani, 47

Chase Burns, 29

Gavin Williams, 28 pic.twitter.com/XyZARizuPt — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) September 28, 2026

Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel pointed out that Misiorowski's 0.802 WHIP is actually the third-lowest mark by a qualified starter in a full season (not including the 2020 shortened campaign). Only Walter Johnson (1913) and Pedro Martinez (2000) finished ahead of the righty.

We just witnessed the best season by a starting pitcher in Brewers history. On top of that, we saw one of the greatest runs by a starter in a season in big league history in general. Bravo.