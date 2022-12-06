Cleveland Guardians' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Josh Bell

The Cleveland Guardians added a big bat to their lineup Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $33 million contract with free agent first baseman Josh Bell.

The Guardians won 92 games and an American League Central division title in 2022. With another year of growth for the club's young core, and now adding Bell, the Guardians hope to compete for an American League Pennant in 2023.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Cleveland Guardians, as of Dec. 6, including 2022 slash lines:

1) LF Steven Kwan .298/.373/.773

2) SS Amed Rosario .283/.312/.715

3) 3B Jose Ramirez .280/.355/.869

4) DH Josh Naylor .256/.319/.771

5) RF Oscar Gonzalez .296/.327/.788

6) 1B Josh Bell .266/.362/.784

7) 2B Andres Gimenez .297/.371/.900

8) C Bo Naylor .000/.000/.000 (8 career plate appearances)

9) CF Myles Straw .221/.291/564

Obviously, there's no predicting how exactly manager Terry Francona will line up his club come Opening Day in March. This is simply just an estimation.

Francona could bat Bell clean-up. He could also bat him as low as seventh.

The Guardians will likely add a catcher before the season starts, seeing that they only have one backstop on their active roster.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.